Sebastián Yatra: 4 things you may not have known about the Colombian pop star who has also conquered Hollywood

Caption, Sebastián Yatra, who gave voice to the song "Dos Oruguitas", written by Lin Manuel Miranda.

His music evokes the Latin American pop hits of the 90s, when songs mixed romantic lyrics with contagious rhythms that made millions around the world dance.

Is about Sebastian Yatraa 27-year-old Colombian artist who is at the peak of success.

With three studio albums (Mantra, Fantasia and Dharma), the singer-songwriter born in Medellin has occupied the first places in the popularity charts and reproductions of several music platforms. streaming.

The video for his most recent single, Red high heelsa love song praising a woman, has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

He has collaborated with artists as diverse as his compatriot Carlos Vives, Argentina’s Tini, and Puerto Ricans Yandel and Guaynaa. He also has several nominations for important awards such as the Latin Grammy.

In his social networks he accumulates about 40 million followers.

But Sebastián Yatra’s career, which began in 2013 and evolved with songs like “Robarte un Beso”, has taken a turn in recent times, mainly for two reasons.

In the first place, because he ventured into acting as the protagonist of the Spanish Netflix series “Once upon a time and now it is not”. And, also, because she lent her voice for the song “Dos Oruguitas”, from the successful animated film “Encanto”, produced by Disney.

Caption, Sebastián Yatra has been nominated for several Latin Grammy Awards. He has close to 40 million followers on social media.

The theme, made up of Lin Manuel Mirandais nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

It is the second time in history that a song in Spanish has achieved this milestone, after the Uruguayan Jorge Drexler won the category in 2005 with the composition “Al otro lado del río”, from the film The Motorcycle Diaries.

The Academy Awards are next Sunday, and Sebastián Yatra will perform at the ceremony as part of the musical show.

Before a night that could be historic for the Latino community, we present you cfour curiosities of the life of this artist that perhaps you did not know.

1. He grew up in Miami

Although he was born in 1994 in Medellín, Colombia, his family emigrated to the United States in the early 2000s and settled in the city of Miami.

The singer was barely five years old. His hometown was submerged in violence by the guerrillas and drug traffickers.

In conversations with various media, the artist says that his parents decided to emigrate due to insecurity.

“Being afraid when you go out on the street because you don’t know if you’re going to come back eats you up inside,” he commented on his childhood in the South American country in an interview.

In Miami, he grew up in the suburbs of Pembroke Pines. Currently, the musician has a permanent residence in the city.

two. dreamed of being a footballer

As a child, the Colombian was part of his school’s soccer team and dreamed of being an athlete.

“But I was already realizing that I was very slow and that I wasn’t going to be able to,” he said on one occasion.

It was at the age of 12 when he gave up this idea, after participating in a theatrical adaptation of the famous American films High School Musicalproduced by your school.

“Something made a connection,” he said in an interview with music journalist Leila Cobo.

After this presentation, he decided to start singing, dancing and guitar classes.

But he has a special fondness for football, and is a fan of England’s Liverpol and Colombia’s Atético Nacional.

3. Problems with your mental health

This year, the composer acknowledged that he began to treat his mental health.

The reason was the emotional burden generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year was the year emotionally more complicated for me. It made me question many things, in every way, and I decided to start therapy after 26 years of life,” he told the Spanish newspaper ABC.

“It has been one of the most important decisions I have ever made,” he added.

She also said that she combines her psychological sessions with yoga and channels her emotions through songwriting.

4. Its true surname is not Yatra

Many artists change their name and this Colombian is no exception.

Sebastián Obando Giraldo is his name. Then, From dorWhere does Yatra come from?

The musician explained in an interview that it is a Hindi word that means “sacred path”.

It was his mother – a woman he describes as “intuitive, ‘honest’ and ‘pure’ – who advised him to use this term as his ‘artistic surname'”.

His new name, he said, “is a path that has taken me far.”

