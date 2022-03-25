Sebastián Yatra and John Legend join their voices in song

Getty Sebastián Yatra and John Leguen join their voices in a powerful collaboration of “Tacones Rojos”.

Multi-platinum Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra collaborates with award-winning artist John Legend in a powerful bilingual celebration of “Tacones Rojos,” a song that has been loved by millions around the world, reaching #1 on Latin radio in the United States and Puerto Rico, from his multi-platinum album ‘Dharma’, which is also currently the most streamed Latin album on Spotify released this year.

In a funny video filmed in Los Angeles, Yatra chats with his neighbor, played by Legend, who invites him to his house to talk about the girl in the red heels.

“’Red Heels’ has a beautiful, upbeat vibe. It’s about meeting someone who brings love, light and enchantment into your life.” “I love that energy and that we were able to create something new together for this amazing song.” Sebastián Yatra added: “It has the joy of the original theme, but for me, it is a completely new song. It sounds like it was created this way. I was meant to have John’s voice on it alongside mine.”

Listen and watch here the official video of "Tacones Rojos" by Sebastián Yatra and John Legend





Sebastián Yatra presented the original version of “Tacones Rojos” on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The viral hit, which hit the Top 10 on TikTok in the US and is climbing Spotify’s Global Top 50 with +505 million streams, proves the hitmaker’s ability to generate feel-good music. , something that is rare within the genre of Latin music, where reggaeton dominates.

“It was already an amazing single, but this is the first time I’ve tried to translate a Spanish song into English. It is not a simple conversion of words. You have to translate the feeling and give it a new shape and adapt the language so that it flows naturally and feels like an original song in English”, added John Legend about the new version of the song ‘Tacones Rojos’. “That was my challenge and I had a lot of fun doing it,” said the artist.

“Creating this version together with John has been a beautiful experience,” said Sebastián Yatra. “He is one of the most talented musicians. When you hear his voice, and you know it’s him, you recognize him. The fact that he sings a song that I wrote, these melodies and this message of love, makes me quite happy and is rewarding both personally and professionally.

Sebastián Yatra’s new album ‘Dharma’ demonstrates the versatility of the musical genius through different musical styles. The genre-transcending 17-song album from the award-winning, talented artist has a combined 5.4 billion streams and is #1 on Spotify’s US and Global Debut chart and is #1 on Billboard’s Latin Albums chart and sales of Latin digital songs.

Yatra is building the pillars of Latin music. In addition to “Tacones Rojos,” there is another emerging fan favorite, “Melancólicos Anónimos,” alongside their 8x platinum hit “Pareja del Año,” the 4x platinum track “Ideal Girl,” and the Oscar-nominated ballad. Latin GRAMMY, “Goodbye”.