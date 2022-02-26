Sebastián Yatra on Belinda and Christian Nodal’s engagement ring: “I give away books and things with meaning”

The controversy surrounding the engagement ring Belinda and Christian Nodal has opened a curious public debate: who should keep the jewel with which someone proposed to their partner when the wedding plans are canceled?

In the world of entertainment there are opinions for all tastes, from those who think that the pop star should return the ring to his ex to those who believe that he has every right in the world to keep it and even sell or return it to get the money it cost, but Sebastián Yatra can only say that he will never find himself in a similar situation.

to the Colombian, who collaborated with Nodal on the song ‘Esta noche’ two years ago, is not ashamed to admit that a similar sum of money has never been spent on another person to the 3 million dollars that his friend paid for the ring he bought for Belinda, and he never plans to do it.

“I give books and things with meaning. I have never given such an expensive gift. I think it’s something I learned from my dad when I was little, when he told me the love story with my mom“, he acknowledged at the press conference he offered before his last concert in Mexico, in which he could not avoid questions about the hottest topic of the moment in the country’s social press.

Sebastian doesn’t think his point of view makes him cheap, but rather helps him avoid people who are only interested in him for material reasons. “I believe that love is something that, the more meaning you can give it by moving it away from material things, the more beautiful it will be“, it is finished.

