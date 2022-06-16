Sebastián Yatra shared a table with Beyoncé and told his reaction to Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

The Colombian singer and composer Sebastián Yatra was with the Spanish journalist Pablo Motos in his program ‘El Hormiguero’ To present ‘Dharma Tour’the tour with which he is going to tour Spain over the next few weeks with his new single, entitled ‘TV’, In addition to telling several secrets that he lived in the last gala of the Oscar Awards to present the song “Dos oruguitas” from the film “Encanto”.

As the “TV” video clip features dogs, the artist assured that he “likes dogs very much. I have six dogs at my parents’ house and more are coming. My mother tells me that she doesn’t want any more dogs but every time I go there is a new one in Medellin,” he assured in the program.

As for his tour starts this Thursday June 16 in Santiago de Compostela and then continue through Spain, assuring that he is “enjoying this tour like never before”.

How did Sebastián Yatra experience that moment at the Oscar Awards?

In front of his time at the Oscar Awards, he told Pablo Motos: “I arrived three days before to rehearse. When I was there I see faces on all the seats. Mine was in the front row next to Billie Eilish”.

The artist continues: “But, it was not at all safe because every day they tested us for Covid and, unfortunately, the wife of the composer of the song he was going to perform, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tested positive and they could not come, so they rearranged all the chairs again. Now my little face was in the front row, but next to the man who wrote the song for Beyonce, of course, he’s a crack, but he’s not Billie,” said the Colombian artist.

He continues narrating that after presenting the song he knew that this was the “most emotional moment of my life (…). I get off the platform, I hugged Will Smith, I think I gave him like all that energy and there the man reactedYatra says between laughs.

“I hugged Bardem and Penelope who were also there in the front row, I go and sit, I’m with my mom sitting next to Beyonce and Jay-Z Luckily she -Beyoncé- wore gloves because my hands were sweating ”, details the calm artist in the program while pointing out that he feels like he is talking a lot.

Pablo Motos waited for the narration of Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock, to which Yatra replied: “It was impressive because I saw the slap, I saw Beyoncé’s reaction and I saw myself sitting there and I said ‘I have to tell this to ‘El Hormiguero'”, he pointed to everyone’s laughter.

Get to know the video published by the Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra