Sebastián Yatra’s response after Resident’s tiraera to J Balvin

J Balvin was the main target of the darts in verse that the Puerto Rican singer Residente and the Argentine rapper Bizarrap premiered this week, in a song titled BZRP Music Sessions 49. Something that has caused memes, reactions for and against not only the followers of each of the artists involved, but also of their colleagues in the world of music.

From his Twitter account, the Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra wrote a message with a request for respect that, without naming any of the reggaeton players involved, was interpreted by the followers as a statement regarding this situation.

“So much hate destroying this society. Please, let’s not incite violence. More respect… some humanity”, says the trill published by the singer currently nominated for an Oscar for his interpretation of the song Dos oruguitas.

The message was interpreted as support for his compatriot J Balvin.

In the eight minutes of duration, the song by Residente and Bizarrap does not call J Balvin by name (although it does mention his first name, José, as Josecito).

But the recipient has been clearly identified by the public by different allusions to both the titles of his albums (Colores), as well as facts such as the documentary that dealt with the career of reggaeton paisa, his notorious public disagreement over the representation of reggaeton at the Grammys Latinos or the music that the Colombian made for the SpongeBob movie, in addition to remembering the controversial video of the song Perra, which Balvin had to withdraw from the air.