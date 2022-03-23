Sebastiani (CNR) explains to Fanpage why Covid cases and hospitalizations will increase again in the coming days

Giovanni Sebastiani (CNR) to Fanpage.it on the Covid-19 situation in Italy: “With the reopening of recent months there has been a slowdown in the descent of the contagion curve which has culminated in a reversal of the trend. In 12 Regions things are getting worse in the ordinary wards. Let’s also expect an increase in intensive care and deaths “.

To date, in 12 Italian regions there has been an increase in the number of hospitalized patients ordinary departments for Covid, and also that of hospitalized in intensive care and deaths is set to rise within this week, in the face of a rise in contagions. To explain what is happening in our country regarding the Sar-Cov-2 pandemic is Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Computing “M. Picon”, of the National Research Council (Cnr) and author of the book “24 hours with a mathematician”, which Fanpage.it illustrated what has been happening in the last few days, data in hand.

Professor Sebastiani, is what we are seeing a rebound in cases or a new wave?

“I do not think that the rise in infections of the last few days can be defined as a new wave. We can speak of a new wave when the initial levels are low, but here we start from very high levels, we were already at more than 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants per week. There was a high level of diffusion that was that of Omicron, started in December, then now there are also the sub-variants about which, however, little can be said because sequencing is limited here. Let’s say that in Italy we had a big expansion of infections in December, we reached a maximum in the first week of January and the descent has begun “.

And what happened then?

“It happened that there were the reopenings. On 11 February the obligation to wear an outdoor mask was eliminated and the discos. After 2 weeks the braking of the descent began which culminated in a trend reversal. But this is still a limited increase because the percentage of molecular test positives has risen by 5 points, from just under 10 to 15% in three weeks. What must be reported instead for one or two weeks is an increase in the employment of hospitals, in particular in the ordinary wards things are getting worse. As far as the circulation of the virus is concerned, there are even some positive signs, in the sense that the regions that started earlier with the increase in infections such as Calabria And Umbria show a slowdown in growth, which bodes well for both them and the other regions. We will still have increases and then it is foreseeable that with the advent of summer and the shorter time spent indoors there will be a further inversion of the trend. But there is the unknown factor of the reopening on the horizon between the end of March and April, including the farewell to the mask indoors and the end of quarantines. So we can say that in the short and medium term things will get worse“.

Which regions are experiencing an increase in hospital pressure?

“According to data updated to date, there are 12 Regions where there is an increase, especially in non-critical areas.Abruzzo, for example, it has around 20% of hospitalized patients with symptoms but the curve is almost flat in intensive care. Then there is the Basilicata where both departments are growing and is over 25% as regards the ordinary. Also Bolzano grows (with 15% in the medical area and 6% in the critical area), the Calabria it even has 35% of the ordinary wards full, beyond the threshold of orange zone. Pure in Campania ordinary departments increase, while IT fluctuates with a growth trend (here we are at 6%). We still have initial signs of a climb in Emilia Romagna It is in the Lazio, where today is the third day of increase always for the ordinary wards. There Liguria has a slight hint of augmentation, while in the Marche it is more pronounced: employment in ordinary departments was around 14% and has now jumped to 21.5%. These are figures that are reflected on a national level because we were, again for ordinary departments, about ten days ago at 12.7% and we have reached 13.8% “.

What can you tell us about deaths and intensive care?

“The number of deaths and arrivals in TI also show an increasing trend, last week there was an average of 130 deaths compared to 140 the previous week. I expect that this week will increase again. And this situation will remain so too. when the circulation of the virus will improve, with respect to which there are good news as we have seen from Calabria and Umbria. At least 2 weeks will then pass for intensive care and deaths to begin to decline. On the one hand we have in our favor the increase in temperatures but on the other hand there is a fact that plays against us and that concerns the openings. So you have to do a lot Attention. And a lot will also depend on vaccinations “.

What do you mean?

“50% of those over 80 had the third dose within 120 days. If the duration of efficacy of the vaccine persists for this period of time, one in two is at risk. Regardless of the duration, there is a 13% over 90 who did not have the third dose. So I believe that a vaccination campaign should also be carried out for these subjects who did not. In the long run, the new vaccination campaign should also be planned well so that we can reach October with some coverage “.