Sebastiano Bianchi, Legnano basketball player, passed away: ” No news since Sunday ”

From Sunday evening there has been no more news of Sebastiano Bianchi, 29 years old, player of the Legnano Basket Knights. The same club, which plays in the Serie B championship, issued a statement: “Our member has disappeared from home.”

Searches still unsuccessful

Legnano, in constant contact with the player’s family, provides other details: “Returned to his home in Verbania on Sunday after the match played with Sangiorgese (lost 72-67 in which he scored 14 points, resulting the best of his, ed) , he left without notifying his family and at the moment there is no news yet “. At the moment it is known that Bianchi’s car was found on Tuesday morning near Villa Taranto near Lake Maggiore. Hence the searches carried out in the water by law enforcement and firefighters which, at dusk, were suspended. Born in 1992, the player passed through the youth teams of Varese Basketball and then played in various clubs, including Tortona, Cento, Omegna and Sangiorgese. Al Legnano, with whom he had played in A2 a few years ago, was back this summer. Unfortunately, the worst cannot be ruled out at the moment.