Sebastiano Bianchi returns home: the Legnano Basket player had disappeared on Monday

He came home Sebastiano Bianchi, the 29-year-old player of the Legnano Basket, of which there had been no news since Monday evening. The basketball player who, after the discovery of his car, the firefighters searched for a long time in the waters of the Lake Maggiore fearing he had committed suicide, he has not yet explained the reasons for his absence, which worried his parents so much. Yesterday the brother had launched a heartfelt appeal on Facebook – “a person arrived with his car where Seba abandoned his, get in touch with us” – and teammates turned to Who has seen? to ask the companion to return.

Article being updated

Covid, the situation in Europe: record cases in Austria, hospitals at the limit in Slovenia. WHO: “It is the only continent with rising positives”

Citizenship income, a maxi 60 million euro scam thwarted: 16 people arrested and 9 thousand reported

