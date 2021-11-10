Sebastiano Bianchi, the Legnano Knights player has disappeared: research in progress. The brother: “He met someone before he disappeared”

The mobile phone no more contacts in the address book or chat. Its near car Villa Taranto, near Lake Maggiore near Stresa. Where, according to the family, he met someone. And no news of him since Monday evening. It’s disappeared Sebastiano Bianchi, 29 year old wing of the Legnano Basket Knights, club that plays in the league of B series. The searches started on Tuesday, at the moment without results. After playing and losing against the Sangiorgese, Bianchi “returned to his home in Verbania “, explains the club, only to leave “without communicating to the family”.

It is only known that the team should have held a double on Tuesday work out and perhaps for this reason Bianchi had already left home on Monday evening to return to his apartment in the town between Milan and Varese. Born in 1992, the player passed through the youth teams of the Varese basketball to then play in several clubs, including Tortona, Hundred, Omegna, Sangiorgese e Urania Milan. Al Legnano, with whom he had played in a few years ago A2, was back in the summer and Sunday evening with 14 points he was the team’s best scorer in the defeat 72-67 in the derby with his former team.

In a post on Facebook the basketball player’s brother, Mattia Bianchi, thanking those who have been close to the family in recent days, he explained that “the most likely thing is that he has decided to take his own life”. Adding a detail: “Just before making that gesture, or at least disappearing into thin air, we know that it was with a person who she arrived in her car just where Seba left his – he wrote – I don’t know if this person has materially helped my brother, I do not care. I would just like to tell you, please, if you are a human being, to get in contact with me to provide my family with any useful information to the discovery of the body “.

THE divers firefighters inspected the body of water in the area where the car was found and the searches continued, even by land, until dusk on Tuesday. All to no avail. On Wednesday morning the teams were back in action, with the support of other divers who also came from outside the region. The president of the Knights, Marco Tajana, said a The Gazzetta dello Sport that “in these days” Bianchi “was even more smiling than usual. Personally I was starting to know him. We exchanged a few words, the first impression was excellent “. The team group, which suspended training on Tuesday, is “upset”, Tajana added: “Who would have thought, there was no reason to think of such a thing.”

The photo in evidence is taken from the Facebook page of the Legnano Basket Knights