Sebastiano Bianchi, the tormented drawings of the basketball player missing in Verbania- Corriere.it

Who he was, who he is: Seba. “A man who has the character of someone who has character.” Seba: who were you, who are you? “A boy with a big heart, especially when he plays. If he has to give 100% in a match, he gives a lot more. He is generous ». Sebastiano Bianchi, 29, is the winger of the Basket Knights who died last Sunday in Verbania. Friends, fans, even those who manage the Legnano team in which he has played since this summer, give a portrait in univocal colors of the Omegna basketball player: a boy of character, generous. But also solitary, secluded, sensitive. An artist.

The wing of the Legnano Knights «It’s true – says who belongs to the staff who manage the team in Serie B -. Seba was introverted but, lately, he had opened up a lot with his teammates. He was a point of reference for everyone ». Massimiliano Giudici, communication manager of the Legnano Knights recalls: «Sometimes Sebastiano stopped to think about his future. He was looking for new professional avenues outside of basketball ». A good player, at the dawn of thirty, who wants to explore new horizons in addition to sport, challenges and competitive spirit. “But he never said he wanted to quit basketball. Nor, even less, of wanting to disappear into thin air ».





Seba’s sensitivity to art Not just basketball. Sebastiano is a true artist, passionate about drawing: «Have you tried to take a look at your works on Instagram? – says his friend Massimiliano -. Just go to Sebastiano’s profile to understand that the Legnano Basket winger is a talent. His drawings, like (broken) dreams, tormented thoughts: naked men, clinging, suspended. Falling giants. But also a house in Marbella, where he may have stayed in the past. His teammates are shaken: they fear the worst for Seba. On Wednesday 10 November they tried to train at the Palazzetto di Castellanza. But there was no serenity to hit the basket, run, try out the game patterns.

The championship The match against Piombino is scheduled for next Sunday. Everyone hopes that Sebastiano can also be there. For the fans, Bianchi is an essential element: “During the matches he gives everything – says Marco Allieri, historic Knights fan – If in a match he scores 14 points, like last Sunday against Sangiorgese, maybe he takes it out on himself, because he could score a few more. Seba is severe. He expects a lot from his qualities ».

Research in Verbania Now all that remains is to wait and hope for the results of the searches of the Carabinieri of Verbania and the firefighters, who are sounding Lake Maggiore in Pallanza, in front of Villa Taranto. Nobody wants to think about the worst: “Seba, you just have to tell us it’s a bad nightmare,” the fans write on social media. From the provincial command of Verbania the investigators work tirelessly.