Sebastiano Bianchi with an open heart: “I wanted to disappear in silence” | News

On social media, the excuses and explanations of the basketball player who suddenly left home and then returned a few days later

“I apologize for my gesture and all the consequences it caused, the intent was not to scare or create panic and worry. My purpose was the opposite: for months now I have returned to being a slave to negative thoughts that I believed to have left behind permanently, in a moment of profound crisis I have found no way out other than to disappear, in silence, without disturbing. “So Sebastiano Bianchi, the basketball player of Legnano returned home after having lost track for a few days, explains in a story about Instagram the reasons for his gesture.

“I could no longer bear that others saw this enormous discomfort in me and were weighed down by it or suffered my suffering. But you cannot escape from yourself,” he added. “I thank anyone who has dedicated a thought or a message to me and especially to my family – he said – I realized that there are many people available to help and support me, despite the excessive way of being and living, I have left something good in you like you in me. I assure you that I have felt this good and I am sincerely grateful “.