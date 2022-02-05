SEC again postpones approval of Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again postponed the decision regarding the approval of a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) offered by Grayscale, citing concerns about manipulation, liquidity and transparency.

In a notice released Friday afternoon, the SEC again voiced concerns over how the digital asset manager intends to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF. In particular, the regulator did not appear convinced that Grayscale’s proposal was designed to prevent alleged fraud and manipulation in the Bitcoin market. The SEC invited the public to comment on these matters, giving interested parties 21 days to respond in writing.

As Cointelegraph reported, Grayscale’s initial application to convert GBTC’s shares into a Bitcoin spot ETF was filed with the SEC in October. Less than two months later, the regulator announced the postponement of Grayscale’s application and a similar proposal submitted by Bitwise.

Grayscale is the largest digital asset manager in the world, with $ 36.5 billion in assets under management as of February 4. Its GBTC product represents over 71% of its total assets.

While the SEC hesitated to approve a Bitcoin spot ETF, the regulator was much more receptive to a futures-related product. In October, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF became the first Bitcoin futures fund to be approved in the United States. Soon after, the SEC approved two Bitcoin-related Strategy ETFs offered by Valkyrie and VanEck.