SEC approved Bitcoin ETF. Now what will happen to cryptocurrencies?

The main reason is related to the fact that Bitcoin ETFs will have to be linked to the cryptocurrency futures and not directly to the cryptocurrency (Bitcoin futures ETF). Reason why there will be no direct bitcoin purchases by exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the markets.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, had announced this late in the summer at an event. The authority would not approve a Bitcoin ETF whose underlying was directly bitcoin.

ProShares it should be the first to activate a Bitcoin ETF in the US. The company has already filed a registration announcement with the SEC in which it learns that the fees will be 0.95%, and that the ETF will be tied to the bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. (CFTC).

Launch date scheduled for Monday 18 October, but the fund will not be immediately available for trading.

What prospects for cryptocurrencies with the Bitcoin ETF?

If the announcement did not have a detonating effect on the price of cryptocurrencies, it is also because other nations have largely anticipated the United States, such as Canada and Brazil for ETFs and in Europe, Switzerland, Germany, Paris and Amsterdam for ETNs. .

Not only the US arrives late, but the other countries mentioned have tied their investment vehicles directly to the cryptocurrency BTC (and already ETH too). So the SEC is a half step forward.

Once available for trading, these futures-related ETFs will not have a large positive effect on bitcoin cryptocurrency purchases.

On the contrary, the fear is that they can catalyze the attention of many large and small investors, who instead of investing directly in cryptocurrency will limit themselves to buying. a derivative of a derivative. And this will not bring any benefit to cryptocurrencies, in fact, it doesn’t have much to do with them.

Boxes that contain other boxes

It also appears odd that the SEC approves the construction of an investment vehicle by exploiting another derivative instrument as an underlying.

The SEC’s goal is not to base ETFs on an asset that is not yet well regulated in the US (cryptocurrencies), but on an already regulated instrument (futures).

However, creating boxes that contain other boxes inside them – derivatives of derivatives – does not appear to be building finance based on solid foundations. In the past the boxes that contained other boxes have led to systemic crises and the failure of banks and companies, and not the real underlying.