SEC continues to reject ETFs based on direct Bitcoin purchases

(Teleborsa) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or the Consob of the United States, has again rejected an application to list a physical Bitcoin ETF. With the refusal to admit the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust to trade Fidelitythe SEC dismissed for the sixth time the request of a financial company to approve trading on Bitcoin spot ETFs (after the “no” to VanEck, WisdomTree, Kryptoin, Valkyrie and SkyBridge Capital). In October 2021, the first futures-backed Bitcoin ETF was approved in October. Unlike cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin futures are a financial product established and traded on regulated markets.

“There are notable differences between a Bitcoin spot ETF and a futures ETF,” explained Mads Eberhardt, cryptocurrency analyst for BG SAXO at the first Bitcoin futures ETF. “One in particular: physical Bitcoins must be held by a custodian, which increases the risk of loss through hacking attacks or exchange errors – he explained – Furthermore, Bitcoins must be bought, sold and stored in a highly unregulated environmentespecially on native crypto-financial service providers, which with which the SEC is probably not at ease. For the SEC, these factors can represent a significant obstacle to the listing of a spot ETF. “

“While we are disappointed with the outcome of the SEC deliberations that led to today’s disapproval order, we reaffirm the our belief in market availability for a physical Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and we look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with the SEC, ”Fidelity said in a statement.