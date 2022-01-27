SEC continues to reject ETFs based on direct Bitcoin purchases

“There are notable differences between a Bitcoin spot ETF and a futures ETF,” explained Mads Eberhardt, cryptocurrency analyst for BG SAXO at the first Bitcoin futures ETF. “One in particular: physical Bitcoins must be held by a custodian, which increases the risk of loss through hacking attacks or exchange errors – he explained – Furthermore, Bitcoins must be bought, sold and stored in a highly unregulated environmentespecially on native crypto-financial service providers, which with which the SEC is probably not at ease. For the SEC, these factors can represent a significant obstacle to the listing of a spot ETF. “
“While we are disappointed with the outcome of the SEC deliberations that led to today’s disapproval order, we reaffirm the our belief in market availability for a physical Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and we look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with the SEC, ”Fidelity said in a statement.
(Teleborsa) 27-01-2022 20:09