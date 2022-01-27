SEC continues to reject ETFs based on direct Bitcoin purchases

Fidelity

(Teleborsa) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or the Consob of the United States, has. With the refusal to admit the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust to tradethe SEC dismissed for thethe request of a financial company to approve trading on Bitcoin spot ETFs (after the “no” to VanEck,, Kryptoin, Valkyrie and SkyBridge Capital). In October 2021, the first futures-backed Bitcoin ETF was approved in October. Unlike cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin futures are a financial product established and traded on regulated markets.

“There are notable differences between a Bitcoin spot ETF and a futures ETF,” explained Mads Eberhardt, cryptocurrency analyst for BG SAXO at the first Bitcoin futures ETF. “One in particular: physical Bitcoins must be held by a custodian, which increases the risk of loss through hacking attacks or exchange errors – he explained – Furthermore, Bitcoins must be bought, sold and stored in a highly unregulated environmentespecially on native crypto-financial service providers, which with which the SEC is probably not at ease. For the SEC, these factors can represent a significant obstacle to the listing of a spot ETF. “

“While we are disappointed with the outcome of the SEC deliberations that led to today’s disapproval order, we reaffirm the our belief in market availability for a physical Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and we look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with the SEC, ”Fidelity said in a statement.

