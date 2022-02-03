SEC delays decision on Bitwise Spot Bitcoin ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on another spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The announcement, in which the regulator postponed its decision on whether to allow Bitwise Asset Management to list a bitcoin spot ETF, also prompted public comment on the fund. Until then, the SEC said it would initiate proceedings to come to a decision on the issue of Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust’s listing on Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE Arca (ICE.N).

As part of the delay, the SEC has asked all interested parties to submit any comments they may have on certain aspects of the application. These may include details such as the expected volume of the ETF, or questions about its potential influence on prices in bitcoin futures trading.

The ETF declined

The delay comes as the most recent in the SEC’s rejection of spot bitcoin ETFs from multiple issuers in recent months. Last week, the regulator rejected Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust in a new filing, 7 days after it rejected an application for a bitcoin spot ETF filed by First Trust and SkyBridge Capital. Meanwhile, Valkyrie and Kryptoin’s applications had been turned down in December.

In its initial application last year, Fidelity proposed a rule change, which would allow investors the ability to access the fund through a traditional brokerage account. However, last week’s filing revealed that the SEC rejected the proposed rule change due to concerns of fraud, manipulation and investor protection.

There has been a sustained renewed sentiment for spot Bitcoin ETFs since the SEC approved the first Bitcoin futures ETFs last year. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has proven to be one of the fastest-selling ETFs in history. However, it seemed to be capturing most of the momentum that was building up until its release, which the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF lacked as a result.