SEC finally approves first listed Bitcoin (BTC) fund (ETF) »Crypto Insider

While expectations regarding the approval of a Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) is currently on the rise, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved another type of Bitcoin ETF for the first time.

The Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission last week. This means that there is now finally a publicly traded fund for US institutional investors with direct exposure to bitcoin.

The ETF tracks the price of the “Bitcoin Revolution Corporations”. These are companies that have a significant amount of their net worth in bitcoin, such as MicroStrategy, if not a significant portion of their revenue from bitcoin transactions, mining, or loans.

80% of the fund is made up of these bespoke companies. The remaining 20% ​​is made up of more regular actions to reduce risk. So the fund does not hold it Cryptocurrency It was fixed directly. So, this is not the fully financially backed Bitcoin ETF that the (US) market has been waiting for for years.

It is the first crypto box listed on the US market and the closest to such a product. The new ETF will be launched on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca under the symbol BTCR.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) again postponed its decision on four Bitcoin ETFs last week; Those for Valyrie, Kryptoin, GlobalX and WisdomTree. The next deadlines are in December. In light of recent statements by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, the market expects the potential for a Bitcoin futures ETF to be greater.

There are now more than a dozen ETF applications for bitcoin futures on the SEC table. There is market speculation that the SEC may be able to approve one or more by the end of this month. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchanus and James Seyffart estimate the likelihood of approval as: