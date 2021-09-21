SEC investigation into crypto exchange for insider trading?

Even the shadow ofinsider trading extends to the world’s number one cryptocurrency exchange by turnover: according to Bloomberg from sources believed to be aware of the incident, the SEC US allegedly initiated an investigation into Binance, in order to ascertain any illegal behavior. At the moment, using the conditional is a must, as there are no official announcements.

SEC investigation of Binance for insider trading?

Some members of the society, it is not given to know with which classification, they could have taken advantage of the information available to them for generate profit at the expense of customers. This is what the Securities and Exchange Commission would focus on.

The company’s reply was not long in coming, speaking of one internal policy which provides for “zero tolerance” towards these behaviors and a “rigorous code of ethics” defined precisely to prevent episodes of this type from occurring. The alleged accusations were therefore promptly returned to the sender.

It would certainly not be the first legal problem to call into question Binance, the subject of a warning launched by the Italian Consob in recent months, which soon led to the interruption of the disbursement of part of the offer. in our country. For its part, theexchange has expressed its intention of wanting to correct the game by strengthening its commitment against money laundering and extending a hand to those who have suffered the theft of assets.