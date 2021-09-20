Sec investigations, on Binance also the shadow of insider trading

The largest cryptocurrency exchange is under the lens of the US supervisory authority (but it’s not the only one)
Regulators are tightening more and more on cryptocurrency exchanges, whose supervision is deemed essential to identify crimes related to Bitcoin trading and the like
Binance was already under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly unauthorized trading of crypto derivatives in the US
Last June, the British branch of Binance itself suffered a series of restrictions by decision of the Financial Conduct Authority
Binance, the first global cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has come under the lens of Securities and Exchange Commission also for alleged practices of insider trading. Thus, the US scrutiny on the company, previously initiated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Cftc) for the alleged unauthorized exchange of crypto-based derivatives, expands.
The investigation into insider trading, which for the moment has not resulted in any accusation against Binance and which at this stage remains confidential, intends to ascertain whether the company or its staff “profited by taking advantage of customers”, they told Bloomberg some confidential sources aware of the matter.
The company replied to the indiscretion by stating that Binance’s policy towards insider trading is “zero tolerance”: the security team has been applying specific guidelines for some time to investigate any possible violation.
Last May, Binance itself was targeted by the US Department of Justice for possible responsibilities on money laundering and tax evasion practices related to cryptocurrency trading. In July, a similar investigation was announced in India. And in August, Binance itself, under the pressure of these investigations, said it had activated stricter background checks on customers to strengthen anti-money laundering efforts.
In the United Kingdom, however, the attention on Binance by the FCA supervisory authority has resulted in a real inhibition of its activities: since the end of June, the British branch Binance Markets Limited is no longer “authorized to undertake any regulated activity in the UK without the FCA’s prior written consent ”. The British authority had added that Binance cannot be “effectively supervised” and that “the company’s responses to certain questions amounted to a refusal to provide information.” In particular, Binance would have kept the “general structure of the group and who, ultimately, behind binance.com”, had explained the editorial board of the Financial Times. On August 25, the Financial Conduct Authority subsequently confirmed its “block”, while acknowledging that Binance is adequate to the requirements imposed on it.
In fact, Binance is not the only exchange to have attracted increasing scrutiny from the authorities, which seem increasingly determined to tackle the obstacles that cryptocurrency trading would pose to the supervision and recognition of certain crimes. In South Korea the aim of intensifying controls has resulted in new obligations, often beyond the reach of industry players: from 24 September South Korean exchanges will be forced to register as normal trading platforms. At present, 30 out of 66 exchanges active in South Korea have already notified customers of the closure of the activities.
The editors recommend other articles
Cookies help improve the experience on the site.
By using our site, you accept the conditions.