Sec investigations, on Binance also the shadow of insider trading

News of increasing authority checks on Binance has come up regularly over the past year.Last May, Binance itself was targeted by the US Department of Justice for possible responsibilities on money laundering and tax evasion practices related to cryptocurrency trading. In July, a similar investigation was announced in India. And in August, Binance itself, under the pressure of these investigations, said it had activated stricter background checks on customers to strengthen anti-money laundering efforts.

In the United Kingdom, however, the attention on Binance by the FCA supervisory authority has resulted in a real inhibition of its activities: since the end of June, the British branch Binance Markets Limited is no longer “authorized to undertake any regulated activity in the UK without the FCA’s prior written consent ”. The British authority had added that Binance cannot be “effectively supervised” and that “the company’s responses to certain questions amounted to a refusal to provide information.” In particular, Binance would have kept the “general structure of the group and who, ultimately, behind binance.com”, had explained the editorial board of the Financial Times. On August 25, the Financial Conduct Authority subsequently confirmed its “block”, while acknowledging that Binance is adequate to the requirements imposed on it.