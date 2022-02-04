SEC no longer scares Bitcoin

Is it assault on the stagecoach? Or the umpteenth operation of FUD who tries to scare the markets, this time without succeeding? L’Biden administration has already confirmed its intention to reorganize the structure of authority which control the markets, particularly in relation to cryptocurrencies.

On the subject he intervened, not too much between the lines, Gary Gensler from SECwhich confirmed that soon we will have new ones on the intervention capacity of the authority on the market crypto.

SEC threatens with a wish but cannot, pending the presidential document

SEC in charge regarding cryptocurrencies? It’s not that easy

Everything starts from waiting for a presidential orderwhich for the administration Biden will have the character of the text relating to the National Securitywhich will aim to reorganize expertise among the plethora of agencies that may have the power to regulate and investigate the cryptocurrencies.

Gensler was relatively clear: the platforms they offer exchange and also systems of loan on crypto will have to come to terms with SECwhich for the moment does not have any kind of jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies, and which, for example, has been able to wage war on Ripple only after having sustained that it was actually financial securities and not a crypto in the strict sense.

That he knows something that will be ready next week that others don’t know yet, at least in the audience? Maybe yes, even if it is not the first time that the proclamations of the commander in chief from SEC does not follow much, not even in terms of the market.

In any case, there will be fierce opposition

An opposition that he will not send to tell you, given that the issue has been going on for a few months now crypto it has assumed all the canons of the political battleground. In the area Republican they would seem to have a definitely more attitude soft towards the crypto world and would aim at counter-proposals that would leave more room for maneuver in the world of Bitcoin & co.

Hard to think that even a presidential order can reorganize in such a short time not only the sector of exchange and the jurisdiction of SECbut also a table of understanding with the protocols they offer lending and other world-related services DeFi.

For the moment, therefore, these would be unsustainable political positions in reality, in particular with regard to the DeFi protocols, which are legally much more elusive than the exchange.

There market reaction which was almost nothing should give the measure of what is expected: a stalemate and at most one general reorganization but with the usual bureaucratic times. Without the crypto market may be affected that much, despite the great nervousness on the markets.

The situation will be different in the case of over reach of the document: but it is something that, with the elections in November, would seem to be excluded, unless there are sensational upheavals.