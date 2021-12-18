SEC postpones Bitwise and Grayscale Bitcoin ETF decisions

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission continues to postpone Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) decisions by issuing two new expiration extension notices.

On Wednesday, the SEC postponed the deadline for two big Bitcoin ETF proposals, NYSE Arca’s Bitcoin ETF, named Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust, and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s Bitcoin ETF.

Now the SEC plans to decide whether to approve or not, or “propose appeals to determine whether to disapprove”Bitwise and Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETFs on February 1 and February 6, respectively.

“The Commission considers it appropriate to designate a longer period in which to act on the amendment of the proposed legislation in order to have sufficient time to consider the proposed change and the comments received,The SEC explained in both notices.

As previously reported, Bitwise Asset Management filed an application for a physical Bitcoin ETF on October 14, with the aim of providing exposure to “actual BTC” instead of derivatives such as Bitcoin futures or other kinds of indirect exposure. In November, the company withdrew its application for a Bitcoin futures ETF after launching several similar products in the United States.

Grayscale is the world’s largest Bitcoin fund with assets under management even to 45.6 billion dollars. The company filed an application to convert its Bitcoin product into an ETF on October 19.

Related: Former US SEC chairman: ‘I am a strong advocate of crypto technology’

The SEC continues to hold its tough stance on physical crypto ETFs while approving several ETFs with indirect exposure to crypto, including investment firm ProShares’ BTC futures ETF. In early December, the SEC rejected a spot Bitcoin ETF from asset manager WisdomTree after postponing the decision to June.

In November, the SEC rejected a physical Bitcoin ETF from VanEck, one of the first companies to apply for a Bitcoin ETF. However, the company opted to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.