SEC-Ripple case, no hypothesis of agreement

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse stated that at the moment there are no hypotheses that could lead to a agreement with the SEC in the affair of lawsuit against XRP.

He stated it in an interview with Fox Business, in which he reiterated that there is a need for certainties for the cryptocurrency sector, regulatory clarity that for now is not there.

Brad Garlinghouse vs SEC: XRP is not a security

The interview also served to take stock of the relationships between the SEC and XRP seen the cause which has been going on since December 2020.

The SEC reproaches Ripple for being a security, and not a normal cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum. With this belief, Ripple should have had specific licenses to sell XRP. This position does not agree with the CEO of Ripple who pointed out that the SEC’s job is not to determine winners and losers in the crypto sector.

Additionally, Brad Garlinghouse pointed out that the SEC’s job must be to protect investors. But when the SEC has decided to sue Ripple, the price of XRP has slipped by 70% and this has led many investors to file a class action, the same investors that the authority was called to protect.

But why should XRP be a cryptocurrency and not an asset as the SEC understands it? To this question, Ripple’s CEO responded by explaining that Ripple’s technology, that is the XRP Ledger existed before the birth of the Ripple company.

Furthermore, Ripple has never done an ICO, on the contrary, for example of Ethereum. What sets Bitcoin and Ethereum apart from XRP is definitely the way they are minted. Bitcoin and Ethereum run on the Proof of Work consensus algorithm (although Ethereum is migrating to Proof of Stake), while the engineers who created XRP have sought to create a faster, scalable, efficient and cheaper and more costly cryptocurrency. efficient also from an energy point of view.

He adds:

“Owning a lot of XRP and saying it’s a stock is a bit like saying oil is an Exxon stock or that gold is a stock in the largest gold mining company. It does not make sense”.

Ripple, no agreement with the SEC on XRP

At the moment between the SEC and Ripple is total confrontation. According to Brad Garlinghouse there is no room for negotiation, unless the authority recognizes a future for XRP:

“We can find a constructive path for the SEC, of ​​course we want to find it. There is no scenario, however, that we intend to resolve, unless there is absolute certainty as to what XRP is on a future basis. And it is very clear in how Ripple is using these technologies, as many many dozens of other people in the XRP community are using these technologies, they are not securities, they are not a property in Ripple the company “

The need for regulation

The heart of the problem is that there is a lack of regulatory clarity. Several players in the crypto sector claim it is the Wild West. According to Ripple’s CEO, the industry deserves clarity. That there is a lack of precise legislation is evident from the numerous laws on the subject that the US Congress is working on.

According to Garlinghouse the SEC probably wants more authority on the sector:

“When I heard the SEC folks come forward and say this is the wild west, it’s not regulated, I think the SEC may want more power over that. “

This lust for power is not a good way to help the industry. It serves clarity, so that the United States can remain the leader in innovation. These are his concluding words:

“I don’t think the SEC’s role should be to pick winners and losers, and there are a lot of conflicts that I think we as an industry deserve and need clarity so that the United States can thrive in this industry, just like we did in the information internet 20 years ago ”.

in a post-broadcast tweet, Brad Garlinghouse reiterated his belief. Ripple is on the right side of the law and on the right side of history.