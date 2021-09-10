second child from Travis Scott is coming

In the video you can see a summary of the first weeks of pregnancy . The positive test, the happiness of the future dad bis, the first ultrasound together with little Stormi. In one scene of the video, the little girl is seen delivering to the grandmother Kris Jenner an envelope containing ultrasound images of her future grandson. Kris, excited, quickly leafs through the images before asking her daughter: “Are you pregnant ?!”. The 65-year-old was moved and then she turns to her niece “We will have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life! ”. The post was a surprise for the 24-year-old entrepreneur, who announced the happy event during her first pregnancy only after giving birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018. Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017 , interspersed with a period of crisis. At the moment, the couple has not yet announced the sex of the second child.

Kylie Jenner, the words of Caitlyn Jenner

Confirmation of pregnancy she had arrived a few days earlier from Papa Caitlyn Jenner. “I have eighteen grandchildren and a nineteenth is in the oven,” she told Tmz, without specifying which of the daughters was expecting a baby. The suspicions, however, had all focused on Kylie, recently reunited with Travis Scott after a period of being away. “I was very young when I got pregnant and I preferred privacy. I didn’t know how to behave with my followers, how to face the judgment of others. I felt I had to go through all this alone, ”explained the influencer after the birth of the first child. A decision also shared by his family, given that Kendall Jenner during the Keeping up with the Kardashian reunion she called it “the best thing for herself and for Stormi. I have no children and therefore this remains my theory – said the model – but I think that a peaceful pregnancy away from the spotlight also transmits peace to the child ”. Support also from Kim Kardashian, who instead had a lot of problems with the paparazzi. “It happened to me that I almost skidded with the car because I had to escape from those who were doing everything to take a picture of me. The safety of the baby and the mother must come first. Hers was a private moment and I think she just wanted to protect it ”. The last time Kylie was officially photographed was on June 15, when she attended the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in New York with Travis and Stormi.