second child is coming with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is indeed pregnant with baby number two. To anticipate the news he had thought about it in recent weeks Page Six, but now it has come confirmation of the direct interested party with a video posted on Instagram showing the positive pregnancy test report, the first ultrasounds, the baby bump, the joy of future dad bis Travis Scott but also of the eldest daughter Flocks and grandmother Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, together since 2017, in 2019 they had taken a break. The flashback had never been formalized but it had been talked about for months. Why the two they had begun to be seen together again. Also on social networks. The rapper for example on August 10th had wished happy birthday to the beauty entrepreneur with two tender photos of them together and then she had organized one little party in family. More recently the two had posed hugging each other at a charity event and he, receiving an award, said: “Stormi, I love you; wifey, i love you“. In addition, a source consulted by the well-informed AND! News in recent days he had declared: “They are back together, things are going great between them now and Kylie is delighted that the family is united again ».

In short: the reunion of hearts was missing only the official confirmation. Now that has arrived too, in the form of a stork in flight for the second time. And it is by no means certain that the couple will stop there. Because the 24-year-old confessed last April: “I want seven children one day“.

READ ALSO

Lily Collins got married: photos of the wedding with Charlie McDowell

READ ALSO

And if the real gossip of Venice 78 were the “couple” Can Yaman and Moran Atias?

READ ALSO

Tiziano Ferro, love for Victor is (also) a dedication on the skin