Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Available in Tucson | life and family

By LAURAN NEERGAARD ​​and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press



The drug regulator in the United States authorized another booster vaccine against COVID-19 for people aged 50 and older on March 29, a step to offer additional protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus gathers strength again. .

The decision of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opens access to a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for that age group at least four months after their previous booster.

Prior to this, the FDA had authorized the fourth dose only for people 12 years of age and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said that this especially fragile group could even receive a fifth dose.

Pima County is offering free COVID-19 and flu shots at the following locations:

• Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Rd.

• Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court

People are also reading…

• North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.

• East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.