Second Covid reinforcement for older adults in CDMX: See when, where and what vaccine they apply since April 18

ANDThe second reinforcement of the coronavirus vaccine for Mexico City is about to begin its application, as reported this week by the local Secretary of Health (Ssa).

Can adults with any comorbidity request the second booster in CDMX?

The CDMX Ssa informed that it will not be necessary to present any documentation to receive the second booster dose of the vaccine, however it will be destined for adults older than 60 years and especially with comorbiditiesand who have already received, at least four months ago, the first booster.

It can also be received by those who have not been vaccinated or who want to complete their vaccination schedule (adults aged 18 and over, young people between 15 and 17 years old, and adolescents with comorbidities between 12 and 13 years old).

When does the fourth dose vaccination start in CDMX?

The second booster dose of said vaccine against Covid-19 will begin to be applied from next week in the Mexican capital.

What requirements must be met to receive the second booster?

The CDMX Ssa reported that it will not be necessary to present any documentation to receive the second booster dose of the vaccine. However, it is essential that four months have passed since the application of the first reinforcement.

How to locate any of the 187 vaccination sites in CDMX? IMSS and ISSSTE

For this new stage of booster vaccination in the Mexican capital, the Ssa will have 187 health units corresponding to the ISSSTE and IMSS as well as four macro headquarters, these can be consulted at https://vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx/

Vaccination dates and where are the four macro headquarters of CDMX?

The biological application will be from April 18 to 23 and from Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 at:

Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center: First, second doses and reinforcements with AstraZeneca to adults.

Weapons Room: First, second doses and reinforcements with AstraZeneca to adults.

Voice 7: First, second doses and reinforcements with AstraZeneca to adults.

Marine census: First, second doses and boosters with AstraZeneca to adults; first and second doses to young people between 15 and 17 years old and reinforcements, as well as to young people with comorbidities between 12 and 14 years old.

What is a comorbidity?

A person is said to have comorbidity when they have one or more primary physical and/or mental disorders (illnesses). These diseases can occur at the same time or one after another.

*Photo: Reuters

