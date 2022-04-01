Second Cuban boxer deserts the delegation during a tournament in Ecuador

Cuban boxer Herich Ruiz, bronze medalist in the 2021 world championships held in Serbia, became the second to desert his country’s delegation this Wednesday before his fight in the semifinals of the Continental Championship held in the city. Ecuadorian from Guayaquil. Screenshot.

Cuban boxer Herich Ruiz, bronze medalist in the 2021 world championships held in Serbia, became the second to desert his country’s delegation this Wednesday before his fight in the semifinals of the Continental Championship held in the city. Guayaquil, as confirmed by the official press.

The boxer’s departure was added to that of Kevin Brown, former junior world champion in 2012, who also left the delegation before the contest began on March 24.

Ruiz, according to the sports newspaper JIT, defected from the team after his weigh-in prior to the fight with the American Arjan Iseni.

The Cuban Boxing Federation censured the athlete’s decision, singling him out for turning “his back on the commitment assumed for this competition and the plans that involved him.”

Until before his defection, the official press highlighted Ruiz, 86 kilograms, as the main figure among the island athletes who compete in the tournament.

Ruiz’s case adds to a long list. Just two days ago it was reported that the national team sailors Iris Laura Manso and Carlos Miguel Expósito left the team to travel to the US.

But there are other exits that have stood out during this same month. On March 10, it was announced that the long jumper Lester Lescay Gay, youth Olympic champion in 2018, left the island’s athletics delegation during a tour of Europe.

In addition, in February the National Canoeing Commission (CNC) reported that Fernando Dayán Jorge, Olympic gold medalist in canoeing in Tokyo 2020, left behind the delegation with which he was going to train in Mexico.

The exodus of relevant figures from Cuban sports adds to the trickle of young baseball players who have left the island in recent years with their sights set on the United States Major Leagues.

The island government itself admits that the figure is important. According to the official newspaper “Workers”, a total of 635 baseball players have left the country in the last six years (the figure includes departures with and without permission from the State.

This story was originally published on March 30, 2022 8:28 p.m.