Second day of ‘La Guarimba Film Festival’ in Amantea: short films from the UK to South Korea





Amantea – “An intense program that of La Guarimba 2021, which despite all the complications due to the pandemic, is once again managing to” bring cinema back to the people and people to the cinema “since its first edition. 12 will be the short protagonists of this second day of the Festival, directed by directors from 11 different countries, from the United Kingdom to South Korea, and which explore the themes of women’s emancipation, exploitation at work and the construction of one’s own identity in the adolescent period “is what is stated in a note.

During the days of the festival, from 18:00 onwards, in via Elisabetta Noto 52 it is possible to visit the exhibition curated by Sara Fratini, by title “Artists for La Guarimba”: 15 posters made by 15 international illustrators in their personal interpretation of the Festival’s guarimbera monkey, symbol of the initiative. The 2021 edition of the exhibition will host the works of Mikel Murillo (Spain), author of the official poster, and then Cesáh, stage name of Paulo Albuquerque (Portugal), Egle Zvirblyte (Lithuania), Flora Anna Buda (Hungary), Giovanna Lopalco (Italy), Black Meisha stage name of Gwladys Gambie (Martinique), Meltem Şahin (Turkey), Natasha Dinjar (Australia), Sawako Kabuki (Japan), Śhąüņ Bůķhüţh (Mauritius), Zoran Popac(Serbia), Boyoung Kim (South Korea), Keya Tama (South Africa), Harriet Lenneman (USA) e Apple Pabón (Puerto Rico).

From 21:00, at the same time, an appointment also with “The Grotto of the little ones”, the billboard dedicated to the very young born in 2016 with the aim of showing the new generations otherwise unknown cultural works and today created in collaboration with Unicef ​​Italy. On the program 100 shorts, carefully selected by Valeria Weerasinghe to celebrate diversity, emotions, the bond with nature and stimulate creativity in the little ones.