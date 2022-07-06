Second dose of dexamethasone decreased opioid consumption in postoperative patients, according to study

The research was a retrospective with a sample of 1951 patients.

The study concludes that the administration of a second perioperative dose of dexamethasone significantly decreased opioid consumption. Photo: Shutterstock.

The optimal administration of dexamethasonea drug that acts as an anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant, used for postoperative pain management and recovery after primary total knee arthroplasty (TKA), has not been clear to health professionals.

For this reason, a clinical study conducted by authors attached to the Ponce Health Science University evaluated the effect of a second intravenous (IV) dose of dexamethasone on postoperative pain scores, inpatients, opioid use, and functional recovery after TKA, a surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint to relieve pain and disability.

The study consisted of a retrospective review of 1,951 patients with primary TKA between 2020 and 2021. A total of 399 patients who received two perioperative doses of dexamethasone 10 mg compared with another group of 399 patients who received only one perioperative dose (1D) of dexamethasone 10 mg intravenous.

Opioid administration was converted to milligram morphine equivalents (MMEs) over consecutive 24-hour postoperative intervals, study details, and postoperative pain and functional status were assessed using the Verbal Rating Scale (VRS) for pain and pain. activity measure for post-acute care (AM-PAC) scores.

Among the most outstanding results are the one that in the group of two doses of dexamethasone Significantly lower overall opioid consumption was demonstrated in hospitalized patients, lower pain scores at 36-48 hours and 48-60 hours postoperatively, and shorter hospital stay.

Based on the data analyzed, the study concludes that the administration of a second perioperative dose of dexamethasone Significantly decreased opioid consumption in immediate postoperative patients, including their hospital stay, and maintained comparable functional recovery superior to pain.