Second Extinction could be the free game of tomorrow – Nerd4.life

The free game ofEpic Games Store tomorrow 21 December 2021 should be Second Extinction. In reality, the source of the news, the insider billbil-kun, is now considered completely reliable, since it has revealed the first five games given away in recent days without missing one.

As always in these cases, do not take the news for granted, even if, frankly, there is little doubt that it is.

Second Extinction is a 3-player cooperative shooter where you fight against gods mutant dinosaurs. It is a title in which teamwork is essential if you want to survive, given the strength of the enemies. Let’s read the very thin plot:

The mutant dinosaurs wiped out humanity, and the few survivors fled into space. Your squad of just three soldiers will be sent to Earth to carry out short but intense guerilla missions and tear apart the invading forces. It’s time to take our planet back!

Like every day, at least until New Year’s Eve, in case Second Extinctions is the next free game of the Epic Games Store, you can to redeem at 5:00 pm on December 21, 2021, until 4:59 pm on December 22, 2021.

