Second Extinction is today’s free game – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store revealed what the free game today 21 December 2021: Second Extinction. This is a three player cooperative first person shooter based on mutant dinosaurs.

As always, the insider billbil-kun anticipated the announcement of 24 hours, proving once again to be reliable and in possession of the complete list of games given away by the Epic Games Store this Christmas.

To redeem Second Extinction, you just have to go to its official page and click on the get button, then following the instructions provided. Please note that you must have an active, unrestricted account to get it.

Second Extinction follows Loop Hero and will be available for the next 24 hours, i.e. until 16.59.59 on December 22, 2021, when it will be replaced by a new, still unknown gift.

Let’s read the plot by Second Extinction:

The mutant dinosaurs wiped out humanity, and the few survivors fled into space. Your squad of just three soldiers will be sent to Earth to carry out short but intense guerilla missions and tear apart the invading forces. It’s time to take our planet back!

For more information, read our trial of Second Extinction (consider that it is still in Early Access).