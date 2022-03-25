Second grand jury did not bring criminal charges against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson would play for the Cleveland Browns after two independent juries decided not to charge him with some crime

A second grand jury in Texas declined to charge Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering a sexual misconduct allegation, the Brazoria County district attorney said.

“After a careful and exhaustive review of the facts and the evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Brazoria County Grand Jury declined to indict deshaun watson of no crime. Accordingly, this matter is closed,” said Brazoria County District Attorney, Tom Sellekit’s a statement.

Rusty HardinWatson’s attorney, said in a statement that he was “thrilled” by the news.

“We’ve known all along what people who know the facts also know: Deshaun committed no crime. In fact, two separate grand juries have now found that there wasn’t even probable cause to believe he committed a crime.”

“It’s time to let civil litigation proceed at a normal pace and for Deshaun Watson to take his place as the Browns’ quarterback of the future. I’m completely confident the Cleveland community will find out that deshaun watson He’s not just a great quarterback, but also an incredibly decent person who they’ll be proud to represent their city.”

The Brown’s declined to comment, but a team spokesman told ESPN that the team was keeping an eye on the potential second grand jury and that evidence was being examined.

The current Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has a pending criminal matter in Brazoria County, south of Houston. Getty Images

The Brown’s acquired Watson from the Houston Texans last week in exchange for three first-round picks and three additional draft picks. The Brown’s also delivered to Watson a new five-year deal and $230 million guaranteed, the most money guaranteed on a single contract in the history of the NFL for more than 80 million dollars.

In statements announced in the exchange on Sunday, the Brown’s described their research around Watsonincluding the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him, as “extensive.”

“We are very aware of, and empathize with, the very personal feelings expressed regarding this decision,” said the owners of the Brown’s, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, in one of the communications. “Our thorough evaluation process was of the utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of her situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand that there are still outstanding legal issues, and we will respect due process.”

The Brown’s They have not yet revealed specific details of their investigation. They also did not speak to any of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct, according to his attorney.

“[Los Browns] They didn’t contact me, and again I don’t expect them to, but I would have taken the call, and if you had specific questions that I could have answered, I certainly would have,” Buzbee told ESPN. “And if they had wanted to talk to any of the plaintiffs, I would have made them available the same way I did with the NFL, if they wanted. In the end [hubiera dependido] of women, but [ningún equipo] did”.

The announcement of cleveland of the exchange comes just nine days after a grand jury in Harris County, where houstondeclined to file criminal charges against Watson after a police investigation resulting from civil lawsuits. The allegations in the lawsuits range from touching women with their genitals to forced oral sex. Eight of the women who sued Watson criminal complaints were filed against him with the police in houstonand had been subpoenaed to appear in front of the grand jury.



Two other women who did not file a civil suit against Watson they also filed criminal charges with the police.

the lawyer of WatsonRusty Hardin said on March 11 that “criminal investigations have been completed” after the Harris County grand jury’s decision.

Hardin did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The NFL could suspend Watson for a minimum of six parties based on its policy of conduct in relation to sexual assault. The league has previously confirmed in a statement that any trade for Watson would have “zero effect on the comprehensive investigation of the NFL Regarding the serious allegations against Watson. If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the personal conduct policy, disciplinary action may be imposed under that policy.”

A league source told ESPNhowever, that as part of his new agreement Watson will be paid approximately $1 million in base salary in 2022. That means if you are furloughed by the NFL for violating his personal conduct policy, he would lose less than $60,000 for each lost game.

Buzbee said 17 more testimonies are still pending to Watson, as part of 22 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Buzbee added that there are four more women who have not yet sued, and that he hopes they will eventually.

“In terms of additional lawsuits, I have been contacted by additional women and who I am deciding whether or not to take their case, or someone else will, who want to bring lawsuits against deshaun watsonBuzbee clarified.

The attorney said he hopes there will be “additional women pressing criminal charges.”

Watson He was in cleveland this Thursday for his physical exam.

Information from John Barr was used in the writing of this note.