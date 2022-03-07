Second hand and game exchange – LaOpinióndelJugón

The Jugn’s Opinion is a weekly section in which Vandal publishes the opinions expressed in the forum on a proposed topic. Every Friday afternoon, Spanish time, a new issue, news or text is presented so that readers can offer their points of view. We highlight the most representative texts of the week in this section, although all the comments are available in the thread for this purpose.

This week we ask our readers if they take advantage of the second-hand market and the exchange of games, one of the advantages of the physical format over digital distribution.

● “I have long since stopped trading games or buying second hand, years.

It is true that when you work it is easier for you to buy games (below 18, when you were not working, you threw away a lot of 2nd hand) the rest had to wait for Christmas or birthday gifts.

In addition to that there are also the offers and sales, between the digital and offers from some stores because you always end up buying something.

But the most important thing is that one can afford one’s own spending on video games, when that happens you almost no longer exchange or purchase 2nd hand”. Killer_

● “You buy and sell games?

In the last 3 years I have been making an extra effort to buy retro consoles and games, if I buy but not sell.

How many games or percentage of your collection is second hand?

I would say that 30% of my collection is second hand, much of that percentage is retro games.

Have you changed your habits? (for example, before you changed games and now you buy them, or on the contrary, now you get rid of everything).

I don’t trade games, I’m usually a craving and I buy games in physical launch format, I rarely sell games but I only do it when after several opportunities a game doesn’t hook me.

I used to sell all my games and consoles from the previous generation to focus on the new one, thinking that I would no longer feel like playing the past, but a Dreamcast in 2018 gave me a very pleasant feeling when playing my favorite console of all again. the times and from there I started to repurchase everything retro that I ever foolishly sold”. – Turbo_Racer

● “Not today, but I remember great moments of my childhood exchanging and buying second-hand Snes and Sega games, what memories!”. – Dumiiko

● “I don’t buy anything second-hand. I don’t care and this world is expensive enough to throw money away on consoles that have been hit hard or scratched games.” – sgarau

● “In this post I can only talk about the regret that afflicts me for having sold things like my Dreamcast or my Advance SP with all the games.

Nowadays I don’t care so much about selling, since there are digital stores that assure you a certain availability that the physical format cannot; but if I kept all the systems I’ve bought right now I could be reserving a slot for a Metal Gear Solid 2 replay on my brand new aqua PS2.

Guess I’ll just have to learn to live with it. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s not to rush into selling games. Right now I wouldn’t sell my Shin Megami Tensei V for anything in the world, especially considering that the Switch successor could be backward compatible and that it is a game with a very low physical circulation.” – New

● “I usually sell.” – Nocylla

● “For years I’ve been shooting a lot second-hand. With a few exceptions, usually collector’s editions, I don’t buy anything at the outlet.

Before, I was looking for more offers than second hand. But the crazy offers of alcampos and carrefures have disappeared. But instead Wallapop has appeared with people selling very cheap. There is not a day that I don’t review what was published in the last 24 hours in my area.” – spicy

● “I have never sold anything, neither games nor consoles, they are objects that I have a certain affection for. If I needed money I would sell them.

As for buying, I have 2 hand games (consoles I don’t fo). The problem is that I see less and less difference in price between new and used, and it is almost not worth it.” – Dav’s

We thank all the users reflected in this summary or not- who have participated this week with their opinions, and we encourage you to collaborate with the next topics.