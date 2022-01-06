Second hand market growing in 2021

DOUBLE THE NEW – The chip and semiconductor crisis has had very negative effects on the car market, causing delays in deliveries and limited availability of available models. To “take advantage” of this contingent situation was the second-hand market, which, according to the data released by the ACI, closed the 2021 with a growth of 13.2% compared to 2020 (down 2.3% if we consider 2019, i.e. the pre-Covid year). The changes of ownership last year doubled the first registrations; for every 100 new cars, 200 were sold throughout the year. In the final balance of 2021, the second-hand market recorded increases in all segments compared to 2020, with an increase of 14.6% if we consider all vehicles (therefore also motorcycles and commercial vehicles).

IN DECEMBER – In the last month of December i changes of ownership of cars net of mini-revolutions, ie temporary transfers in the name of the dealership pending resale to the end customer, recorded an increase of 3.6% and, for every 100 new cars, 263 used cars were sold.

DIESEL STILL IN AUGE – As far as the type of fuel is concerned, the second-hand market does not follow the same dynamics as the new one, and traditional combustion cars, that is diesel and petrol, are more in demand than gasoline hybrids. The latter, despite a 3.4% growth in December 2021 and 2.3% for the whole year, have an overall share of 2.5%, much lower than diesel, which excel in mini-cultivations with a share of 54. , 5% in December 2021 and 56.3% for the whole year. The annual share of petrol cars is instead 30%.

THE RADIATIONS – As regards the radiation, in December 2021 there was a decline of 9.2%, with a unit replacement rate of 1.27 (127 were canceled for every 100 cars registered) and 0.98 in the whole of 2021. This confirmed, for the sixth consecutive month, that radiation has exceeded the first registrations.