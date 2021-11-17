Second homes in the mountains, growing real estate market

Good performances of the mountain real estate market in the main European locations. Italy included. To highlight the trend is a recent survey by Sole24Ore.com, in which it is emphasized that, thanks also to the consequences of the health emergency, there has been an acceleration in the sale and purchase of properties, especially second homes, with higher and higher prices and numerous investments by buyers with a large portfolio.

The needs of everyday life change

Covid would have pushed high-altitude trading: the various restrictions and the greater use of smart working by more and more companies combined with the desire for many to live more in contact with nature, have helped to awaken theinterest in mountain properties, a segment that before the pandemic appeared to be weakened.

In fact, according to what was disclosed by the Tecnocasa Group Research Department – and reported in the report of Sole24Ore.com – in the first half of 2021 the percentage of those who decided to buy a house in the mountains was positioned at 6.4%, up compared to 5.5% from the period prior to Covid.

House in the mountains, the most luxurious resorts

Very interesting today for investors, who in some cases have also become residents, are the luxury properties in the best known exclusive destinations, where there is a significant increase in prices.

This is, for example, the case with St. Moritz, where in one year purchase prices have increased by 17% and where you can find prices that see up to 22,700 euros per square meter; there is to follow Klosters with a + 14.4% and 12,800 euros per square meter. In general, destinations in France and Switzerland recorded the greatest increases in prices. What happens in Italy is also good where, according to Immobiliare.it data, cortina d’Ampezzo it gains the primacy of places where prices are the highest (10,237 per square meter) followed by Courmayeur (7,184 euros per square meter).

by Francesca Lauritano