Second Kusama Parachain Slot Auction: Centrifuge in the lead

The team of Kusama began the second bet of parachain slot rods Kusama’s hugely successful September 1st. In this iteration, Kusama’s team will host five rounds of auctions over five weeks, similar to the first five rounds held in June and July. Auctions will begin within two days of the initial bid for each round, followed by a final five-day period.

Kusama’s first five auction rounds saw some of the most promising blockchain projects bidding on limited slots. The second installment also promises a number of fantastic projects, each designed to help promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

Choose the most promising blockchain projects

To understand what makes Kusama a favorite choice for new projects, we need to understand the underlying concept of parachain and relay chain. These are independent blockchains that work in parallel within both the Polkadot and Kusama networks. A relay chain is a primary network in which all transactions are finalized. A parachain is a custom blockchain linked to a relay chain that uses its compute resources to validate the accuracy of transactions.

Kusama acts as a testnet (test environment) or Canary Network for Polkadot. In order for any project to be deployed on Polkadot, it must first experiment and validate the code structure and functionality on Kusama. As a testnet for Polkadot, Kusama offers a multichain architecture, a flexible governance framework, and comparatively lower staking requirements to help dApp developers test their products. As of now, both Kusama and Polkadot support up to 100 parachains.

To reduce the number of projects competing for access to the limited number of relay chains, the teams behind Kusama and Polkadot are using parachain slot auctions so that only the most deserving blockchain projects can leverage relay chains and the power of distributed computing.

Simply put, Kusama parachain slot auctions are a way to decide which parachain will be attached to its relay chain. Parachains that win a space in the auctions will first be deployed on Kusama to make sure everything is working properly before extending the same functionality to Polkadot. The central idea of ​​these auctions is to create a sense of scarcity and competition, which helps ensure that only active projects (parachains) with well-planned tokenomics and community support win a slot.

Kusama offers functional markets and testnet conditions that other chains cannot match like a live blockchain network. Using the revised governance process, Kusama can deliver up to four times faster performance than Polkadot. For this reason, many next-generation blockchain projects are preparing to use Kusama to debug and deploy their dApps.

Centrifuge’s Altair emerges as the prime contender

Kusama’s parachain auctions are now active, as dozens of promising blockchain projects bid on the limited slots. Among the entrants, Polkadot’s Centrifuge is also entering the competition to win a slot for its Altair testnet.

Since its launch, Centrifuge has received backing and capital support from some of the leading investors and venture capital firms in the blockchain ecosystem. The platform raised $ 8 million from its first seed round in 2018 and $ 4.3 million in 2020. Additionally, Altair participated in the fourth parachain Kusama slot auction in June, where it raised up to 6,000 KSM via its crowdloan. , underlining the support he has from his community.

Founded in late 2017, Centrifuge, the world’s first Real Resource Financing (RWA) platform for DeFi, is powered by Polkadot to ensure fast processing and low fees. It also features the highest TVL in the Polkadot ecosystem. Through its lending Dapp, Tinlake, users can tokenize assets such as real estate, royalty payments and invoices and use them as collateral to access finance.

On the other hand, Altair acts as a testnet for Centrifuge, just like Kusama does for Polkadot. Built using Substrate and almost the same code base as Centrifuge, Altair is responsible for implementing and testing the new platform features before being extended to the Centrifuge chain.

Once deployed on Kusama, Altair will link the Polkadot, Kusama, Ethereum and Centrifuge ecosystems, allowing participants to access cross-chain liquidity. The Altair platform will also act as an experimental platform where users can tokenize and fund their real assets on the Kusama network. Once Centrifuge is fully implemented on Polkadot, Kusama will be responsible for minting NFTs (non-fungible tokens), funding uncovered assets, and supporting any other community-led initiatives.

While many other major contenders are bidding on a slot through auctions six to ten, Centrifuge’s Altair has established itself as one of the most promising projects. This is mainly due to its long-term plan to use Kusama and Polkadot to the fullest extent, while ensuring greater interoperability between several major chains.

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from the players in the cryptocurrency industry and is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

