second office in Dubai, on the sea

Antica Pizzeria da Michele opens its second office in Dubai, the twenty-second in the world of MITW, on Thursday 4 November, one week after the inauguration of Salerno.

With the claim ‘bigger, tastier and even more Neapolitan’ – in Italian ‘bigger, tastier and even more Neapolitan’ -, the second branch in Dubai of the Antica Pizzeria da Michele immediately shows its peculiarities. In a two-storey location, with two terraces, it stands on the most important waterfront of the city, in front of the tallest Ferris wheel in the world.

“At the moment Dubai is a cornerstone of world business, as demonstrated by its being the seat of such an important international Expo – explains Alessandro Condurro, CEO of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in the world -. Furthermore, also with regard to the first office, it was among the first to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Precisely this newfound ‘normality’ allows our franchisees to go forward and expand further “.

“Dubai has welcomed the first location very well, many love Michele’s pizza – continues Daniela Condurro, CEO of the Antica Pizzeria da Michele in the world-. Every day we get photos of women and men who imitate the now famous image of Julia Roberts in “Eat, pray, love”. We like this possibility: to be present in many different places, apparently distant in terms of habits and customs, with a constant eye on the parent company in Naples ”.

The new pizzeria has a very modern design, which blends well with the photos of the Naples office and references to tradition, with symbols such as Vesuvius and bingo revisited in a contemporary key.