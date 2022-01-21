Second only to Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner’s millionaire record

With 300 million followers Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on Instagram. The 24-year-old entrepreneur and model, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister, is the second person in the world, after footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (388 million followers) to have such a large number on the social media platform.

Ariana Grande remains second

Kylie Jenner, the de facto queen of Instagram, has taken the scepter away from Ariana Grande, who currently has 289 million followers. The model, who heads the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, is expecting her second child from rapper Travis Scott.

Ansa and Instagram photos