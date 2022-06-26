Second part, Ezra Miller, Drake… our recap of the week!

Hello to you, inveterate reader, or reader at all! Summer is definitely here, and after having filled our ears with it on the occasion of our dear Fête de la Musique, This is the opportunity to fill up on cultural news! Dune: Part Two, The Flash and many others are on the program for a first summer week where culture definitely does not take a vacation!

On the cinema side,

Dune Second Part expands its prestigious cast. After casting the immense Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV, the highly requested Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Austin Elvis Butler as Feyd-Rautha, it’s Léa Seydoux’s turn to join Dune: Part Two ! The actress does not stop aligning the prestigious collaborations, since she will embody, after Impossible mission and the Madeleine Swann of Dying can waitLady Margot, a Bene Gesserit witch. This will be the first cinematic appearance of the Frank Herbert character who did not appear in the Dunes by David Lynch.

© Sony Pictures

On the serial side,

Tragic filming interrupted for The Chosen One the new series by Mark Millar, after Jupiter’s Legacy. Players Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzàlez Aguilar were killed in an accident, while six others were hospitalized. The author of Kick-Ass and of Kingsman adapted here one of his other graphic novels, where a young boy thinks he is the new incarnation of Jesus Christ. Filming stopped dead for the moment for the series, which was to be broadcast on Netflix.

As for video games,

Diablo Immortal will have caused a lot of ink to flow as one of the most poorly rated recent video games. Its free-to-play mode would have neglected many fans of the franchise and yet the badbuzz will have been buoyant since the game turns out to be the most profitable of the entire franchise. 65 million in sales, 10 years of operation, and already 25 million dollars generated by this Diablo Immortal for a franchise that is therefore not about to run out of steam. For better or for worse.

© Blizzard

music side,

Christine and The Queens is back! After the public and critical success of her new alter-ego Chris, the singer turns into a singer named REDCAR in her new title, I finally see you. After the 8 titles of The Vita Nuova in 2020, collaborations with Charli XCX and Indochine, this REDCAR wants to be 80’s, wears an oversized black suit and a red glove. Produced by the cream of American producers, Mike Dean, behind big names such as Beyoncé or Kanye West, the album should arrive quickly…

Literature side,

Mirwais releases his first book! However, the artist is not unknown to you, especially at the musical level: ex of Taxi Girl, producer for Madonna, the artist will release The Almightya dystopian novel published by Séguier. For the story, we will follow in a futuristic Paris drowned under capitalism and artificial intelligence, a young man will discover love as the only rampart.

© Lilies Films, Pyramid Distribution

Side spectacle