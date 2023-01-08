Second parts that (for the moment) are going well

Reconciliation is one of the words of the week. Tamara Falcó, Marquise de Griñón and daughter of Isabel Preysler, has once again dominated the headlines of the tabloids with the second opportunity that has been given to Íñigo Onieva, whom she has forgiven for the infidelity that the whole world found out about wanted within hours of announcing their engagement.

Now they have a long way to go to rebuild the relationship, which surely will not be private and which they will report on in the media and social networks.

Tamara Falco with her mother, Isabel Preysler, and Iñigo Onieva daniel gonzalez

But if they look for someone to reflect on, they will not lack examples. While waiting for the reconciliation between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk to be confirmed, increasingly together, perhaps the second most notorious opportunity in recent times in the world of celebrities has been that of the so-called BenniferThis is Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, who after breaking off their courtship and commitment in 2004 -apparently she discovered an alleged infidelity- met again 17 years later to pick up where they left off. The couple got married last year and it seems that everything is going smoothly.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding day EDITORIAL / Other sources

An infidelity also marked the relationship of singer Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel. The artists, who married in 2012, have had several crises, the most serious in 2019, when they already had a son. Then the actor publicly apologized to his wife after making public some images of him in an affectionate attitude with a film partner.

“It was an alcohol-motivated misjudgment,” Timberlake apologized. the protagonist of The sinner he accepted the apology and they moved on. In 2020 they welcomed their second child.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have celebrated ten years of marriage instagram

One of the most solid couples in Hollywood, the one formed by the actors Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, also experienced a reconciliation. Married since 2000, they separated in 2013 after numerous rumors of addiction to sex and infidelity on his part. Months later they reconciled and even renewed their wedding vows.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones have been together for 22 years Richard Shotwell / GTRES

The discreet five-year relationship between singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson came to a halt in 2019, when rumors surfaced that the Coldplay leader was making eyes at Dua Lipa. After the reconciliation, the artists, who met in 2017, less than two years after he finalized his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow, are happily living their second chance and a few months ago they bought a house together.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, a discreet relationship that has lasted 5 years GTRES

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, despite not having turned 30 yet, already know about second chances. They started dating when the singer broke up with Selena Gomez and they made their relationship official in 2016. Two years later they broke up and he returned with Selena and she with another ex, Shawn Mendes. A short time later they bet on their love again. In July 2018 they got engaged and in the fall they were already married. And there they continue.

Justin Bieber walks with Haley Baldwin through the streets of Brooklyn Third parties

The couple of rappers Cardi B and Offset seem to have found stability after the divorce petition that she filed in 2020, three years after getting married, fed up with his infidelities. Soon they returned and had their second child. Other couples who have reconciled and are doing well for now are John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Pink and Carey Hart.

Cardi B hugs her husband, fellow rapper Offset instagram

A closer case is that of Amelia Bono, daughter of José Bono and Ana Rodríguez, and Manuel Martos, son of Raphael and Natalia Figueroa, who in June 2021 announced that they were separating after almost 15 years together and four children in common. Just a year later they decided to give themselves a second chance.

Amelia Bono and Manuel Martos Victor J Blanco / Third parties

Although many may no longer remember it, the Princes of Wales, William and Catherine, also ended their relationship years ago. The heir to the British throne broke up with his girlfriend twice before announcing their engagement. The couple decided to take two breaks, one in 2004 and another in 2007, when the eldest son of Carlos and Diana put an end to the courtship with a phone call when Kate was at work. Guillermo had serious doubts about the relationship.

They emerged stronger from the breakup: they got married in 2011, have three children and continue their path to the throne undaunted.

The Princes of Wales, William and Catherine GTRES

Known is the turbulent love story of Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who were married and divorced twice. Despite the second divorce, they always continued to love each other. Curiously, one of the scenes of that love, the exclusive Swiss resort of Gstaad, served another reconciled couple to seal their love. The former vedette Norma Duval married her boyfriend there last year, the German millionaire Mattias Kühn, with whom she has had an intermittent relationship for 13 years.

