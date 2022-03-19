Second round! Jessica Pereira responds to Santiago Matías

The host Jessica Pereira again he is giving something to talk about after publishing a series of stories on Instagram where he gave his opinion about his former boss Santiago Matías (Alofoke).

¨What a nasty, bad, liar, manipulative, selfish, demagogue human being, and I’m short, no balls! Little man! Are you going to tell me that you didn’t tell me to erase this interview and never publish it?” Or do I play as your female and call Kenny or Nelson? ¨, she posted.

Then, he continued saying “you are so barbaric that you sent me to make you a No Taboo and release it the next day after Brea Frank’s interview with El Pencil just to hurt Brea and disturb the interview”, he added.

Read more: Jessica Pereira to Santiago Matías: “She did not deserve to be thrown out like a dog”

Pereira accused Matías of envying Brea Frank, Bolívar Valera and Luinny Corporán.

In addition, he mentioned Capricorn, Zumaya Cordero, Melymel, Pencil Conscious, Vakeró and Rochy RD. “You only use artists to ridicule them,” she stressed.

In another post he mentioned “you are so sick that you don’t even pay attention to what I said! I never spoke with Fabrián, I said that Enrique Medina called me and told me ¨I got you a Sin Tabú with Anuel, Fabrián Elí’s people called him¨.

He added ¨ you’re sick you don’t know what to do. When I said that I spoke directly with him? You said that I recorded with your teams, which was not the case either! It was with my employees of Sin Tabú¨.

After the publications, netizens began to make memes and share them on the social network Twitter.

Here are some of these:

Jessica’s Cancellation

The presenter Jessica Pereira confirmed her departure from the program “Alofoke Radio Show”.

This is how he made it known through a video uploaded to YouTube, where he talks about the reasons why he was able to interpret his cancellation.

Read more: “Sangre Nueva by Jessica Pereira” premieres with great success

Since so far he has not received a formal explanation for his dismissal.

“Until today I have not had a message from him, he never called me, simply and simply he took me out of the group,” he specified.