Second Round of Nintendo Wars: Tracks you want for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Vote for the 8 classified!

After an intense week of voting, here we bring you the results for the Second Round of Nintendo Wars: Tracks you want for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

As you know, during the last days you have been voting for all the circuits that you want to see as part of the Extra Tracks Pass DLC and now we have been able to know the 8 that have received the most support and therefore they qualify for the next round with the almost 800 answers registered. You can take a look at them below (ordered alphabetically, not by number of votes):

Mushroom Ravine (Wii)

Bazaar Shy Guy (3DS)

Wuhu Circuit (3DS)

Delfino City (DS)

Wario Coliseum (GameCube)

Toad Factory (Wii)

Pinball Waluigi (DS)

Maple Path (Wii)

Wuhu Mountain, Koopa Hill, Daisy Circuit and Peach’s Garden all came close to qualifying.

Congratulations to the 8 qualifiers! Now it’s your turn to vote for them and decide which 4 tracks go to the Third Round. As in previous occasions, you will be able to vote both in the web poll that you have below and in the Twitter confrontations and the Instagram stories that start soon:

Loading…

Loading…

Which one are you supporting? Feel free to share it in the comments!