Second season of “Chucky” and “The Lost City” are some of the premieres of Star Plus

We are already in autumn and it is time to enjoy the premieres of StarPlus. Is series and movies are released this week, such as “Chucky”, “Sonic”, “The lost City”, starring Sandra Bullock and else.

chucky, the diabolical doll returns with a second season to the platform. The story has black humor and a Catholic reform school as a setting, where Jake, Devon and Lexy are sent, and where there is a strong enemy that will have to be fought.

When does the second season of ‘Chucky’ premiere?

In Mexico and Latin America the premiere of the series will be this October 19 with a chapter each week. On Wednesday, fans of Chucky You will enjoy each new chapter. It should be remembered that the first season continues on the platform.

Sonic 2

As far as cinema is concerned, the film “Sonic” arrives on the platform this Friday, October 21, who has a lot to prove and is a true hero, accompanied by Knuckles. Sonic he’s eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero after settling in Green Hills. Suddenly, his proof comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new companion, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy entire civilizations. For his part, Sonic joins his new partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands,” the synopsis details.

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe will be in Star Plus with the tape “The Lost City”, the end of October 21st. The film is a romantic adventure comedy.

Other premieres for this weekend are: season 7 of “Airport Alert”; fifth season of “Damages; season four, “My Name is Earl”; season two “Nasdrovia”; “30 for 30: Miracles on the Plains” and “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster.”

Trailer for the film “The Lost City”