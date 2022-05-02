second specialty that exhausts places

An applicant reviews the listings for MIR 2022.

becomes theafter dermatology. The third day of allocation of MIR 2022 places, in which they have been able to choose 400 more doctors until reaching the order number 1,200,that were left vacant the previous day, as made public by the Ministry of Health in its informative note of the award session on Monday, May 2.

On this occasion, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery has sold out all its MIR places 203 numbers later than a year agosince the last applicant who has been able to choose it has been the order number 1,039who has opted for specializing in the River Hortega University Hospital in Valladolid.

A year ago Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery sold out on order number 836. For its part, Cardiology has risen to Legal and Forensic Medicine and, after the two favorite specialties, is positioned as the next to sell out, since 78 percent of the bids have been awarded. Legal and Forensic Medicine would be the next to run out of places after a new award on the third day of adjudication, which means that half of the eight places offered have already been chosen. Of this specialty, 50 percent of the places offered remain available.

What specialties have sold out 25% of their places?

In addition to Dermatology and Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, which have filled all their seats, and Cardiology and Legal and Forensic Medicine, which have filled 50 percent or more of their seats; up to six more specialties have already sold out 25 percent or more than the places offered.

This is the case of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (32 percent), Digestive System (26 percent), Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (46 percent), Neurosurgery (35 percent), Neurology (31 percent), and Ophthalmology (34 percent).

On the other hand, other specialties such as Family and Community Medicine has only consumed 1 percent of its places of an offer of 2,336 and Internal Medicine has already exhausted 13 percent of its places, of a total of 401.

How has the third day of awarding MIR places been?

The third day of awarding places MIR 2022 401 applications for places have been made, two applicants convened in this session have not made a request for a place (939 and 964), but there are two shift steps from previous sessions (335 and 511) and an appeal (order number 1,763 chooses between 1,128 and 1,129). An applicant belongs to the shift of people with disabilities and eight candidates for the quota of foreignersone of them with a shift from a previous day.

401 places have been awarded, corresponding to all the applicants who have made an application this shift, so 6,990 left. Eight places have been awarded from the foreigner quota, so there are 312 places left, and one from the disability quota, so there are 571 places left.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 14 queries have been sent to the CAU-SERVICIOS of the applicants of the Nursing and Medicine degrees. All those related to the candidates summoned in the session of May 2 have been successfully closed before the election period.