“Second star on the right and then straight up”: appointment with Peter Pan

Varallo: “Second star on the right and then straight up …” Sunday 13 February appointment with Peter Pan in room XXV Aprile. “We are in the pipeline with regard to the review” An enchanted Enchanting XXV Aprile “, a very longed-for and not obvious arrival given the current times – underline by the Fiorile and Messidoro Cultural Association – For this and for other reasons we can consider ourselves a lot satisfied and among these satisfactions is that of having managed to involve, in this edition, a younger audience, also made up of children, and who is more suitable to conclude this path of the child par excellence: Peter Pan? “.

In fact, James Matthew Barrie’s text begins like this: ‘All children grow up, except one’. The story of Peter Pan is a timeless story, of yesterday and tomorrow, but it begins in London in the early twentieth century, precisely in the rich neighborhood of Bloomsbury, where the Darling family lives, consisting of mother, father, three children and their nanny – the bitch Nana. One night, the three children receive a visit from Peter Pan who teaches them to fly, with the help of his fairy friend Tinker Bell, and takes them with him to Neverland, a place where children do not grow up. never and can interact with redskins, mermaids and pirates.

“The reference film is” Neverland – a dream for life “, a 2004 film directed by Marc Forster and starring Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet, Dustin Hoffman and Julie Christie. events that led him to conceive his masterpiece. The character of Peter Pan is immortal; his story has been taken up many times by directors and actors: countless films and cartoons including the famous Disney version. Why this luck? that in each of us there remains the desire to remain a little child, with that egoism typical of those who still have no responsibility other than to really play? This is not always possible, but on Sunday 13 the whole audience is invited to abandon the thoughts related to commitments, worries, responsibilities … and to dream while playing with us and Peter Pan. In this we will be helped by the music of Federico Chicco Tosi who will take us to his never-present island, with his imagination and his art of him “.

For information and booking: [email protected] or WhatsApp: 3497997758

To access the salon, an Ffp2 mask and a reinforced green pass are required.