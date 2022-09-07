Second suspect in Canada mass stabbing remains at large

Mass stabbing in Canada: this was the chronology of the attack 3:15

(CNN) — Police in Canada are still searching for one of the suspects in the mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on Sunday, after finding the other man believed to be responsible dead.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigators said there are reports suspect Myles Sanderson may have been seen at the James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday. Police advised those in the area to seek shelter and not approach him.

The possible sighting comes two days after a wave of violence that spanned 13 crime scenes in an indigenous community and a nearby rural village, according to authorities.

Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, authorities identified the suspects as Sanderson, 30, and his brother Damien Sanderson.

Damien Sanderson, charged with multiple felonies in connection with the mass stabbing, was found dead Monday at the James Smith Cree Nation in a “heavy grassy area” near a home, police said.

His injuries were not believed to be self-inflicted, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said, adding that the Saskatchewan coroner’s office would determine the exact cause of death.

Myles Sanderson is considered “armed and dangerous,” Blackmore said. He has a “long criminal history” and had warrants for his arrest before the stabbings, he said.

Police warned that Sanderson may also be injured and may try to seek medical attention, but did not provide further details on why they believe he may be injured.

“We have strong reasons to believe that he has sustained some injuries. We’re not exactly sure what they are,” Blackmore said.

Though still at large, Sanderson was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering of a residence.

One of the victims was identified as Gloria Burns, a lifeguard, according to Reuters. She was responding to a crisis call when she was caught up in the violence and died, her brother Darryl Burns told Reuters, though the agency did not say whether the call was related to the stabbings.

“She was massacred,” her brother Ivor Burns told Reuters.

On Monday night, police posted new images of the suspect on their Twitter account.

Instructions: The public should take appropriate precautions. Do not approach suspicious persons & report any information to your local police & emergencies to 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/uOkR1ZtSoy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 5, 2022

Police had already officially charged the two suspects with intentional murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

Community leaders from the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency on Sunday in response to “numerous killings and assaults” against members of the community, according to a press release. At least one attack also occurred in the neighboring community of Weldon, according to police.

“It’s certainly a very significant development, if not the largest we’ve seen in recent years,” Blackmore said previously.

Some of the victims appear to have been targeted, while others are believed to have been attacked at random, police said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the violent attacks “shocking and heartbreaking” and said the federal government will be there for the people of the James Smith Cree Nation.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who have lost loved ones and with those who are injured. This type of violence or any type of violence has no place in our country,” the prime minister said in a statement. press conference this Monday.

As the search for Myles Sanderson continues, here’s what we know.

Suspect had been released by parole board

The Parole Board of Canada previously granted Sanderson parole, according to a ruling issued on Feb. 1, 2022. The board said in the ruling that it did not believe Sanderson would present a risk to the public if released.

“It is the opinion of the Board that he will not present an undue risk to society if he is legally released and that his release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating his reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” it says. the decision.

The decision did take note of his long criminal history and that he was assessed by a psychologist for a “moderate risk of violence.”

“Her criminal history is highly concerning, including the use of violence and weapons related to her primary crimes, and her history of domestic violence that victimized family members, including her children, and non-family members,” the decision says.

“The psychologist assessed you as a moderate risk for violence and domestic violence. While your behavior in custody has shown no significant concerns, there have been some minor incidents…”

According to the Parole Board of Canada, parole is a statutory presumptive release that allows an offender to serve part of their sentence in the community under direct supervision. Legal release is intended to provide the offender with structure and support before the end of their sentence to improve their chances of successful reintegration into the community.

Under Canadian law, the Correctional Service of Canada must release most offenders to supervision after they have served two-thirds of their sentence, if they have not already been paroled. Offenders serving life sentences are not eligible for legal release.

On Monday, Saskatchewan police confirmed that Sanderson stopped meeting with his parole officer in May, in violation of his parole conditions.

Police have not established a motive.

The suspects were believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan plates that was seen with two people inside Sunday in Regina, a city more than 300 kilometers south of the James Smith Cree Nation, according to police.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said that while the car trail was already “out of date,” it was still the most recent reliable information police had.

Blackmore said police have not established a motive for the attacks, and there is no word yet on what type of weapon was used.

“It takes a significant amount of resources to process 13 crime scenes,” he said.

“There is a lot of anxiety in our province right now in our communities and across the country,” Bray said. “So we need to start the healing process and until we can make this arrest, that’s not going to happen.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings “horrible and heartbreaking.”

“I am shocked and devastated by today’s horrific attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, which took the lives of 10 people and injured scores more,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Few details about the brothers have been released. Myles Sanderson, who remains at large, is approximately 1.82 meters tall and weighs about 100 kg, has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unclear if he was involved in Damien Sanderson’s death, according to police.

“It’s an investigative avenue that we’re pursuing, but we can’t say that definitively at this point,” Blackmore said.

How did the attacks unfold?

Police received the first report of a stabbing at the James Smith Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m., and within minutes several more calls came in reporting other stabbings throughout the community, police said.

Within a few hours, the situation turned into a massive stabbing with at least 25 victims, 10 of whom died.

Three STARS Air Ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the James Smith Cree Nation during the attack, company spokesman Mark Oddan told CNN. The first crew to arrive went about triaging the victims and the second aircraft carried a medic to help triage and direct the emergency response, he said.

Helicopter crews took some victims to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon and other patients were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulances, Oddan said. He was unable to provide details about the patients or their conditions.

Police issued multiple dangerous person alerts throughout the morning, which spread across the province of Saskatchewan and into neighboring Manitoba and Alberta.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called on residents to take shelter. “To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those near the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe,” he tweeted.

The authorities have identified 13 different scenarios where the attacks took place. There may be more victims who were injured and self-transported to the hospital, police said, urging potential victims to contact law enforcement.

“Our thoughts are with the many deceased and injured victims, their families, friends and the community. It is horrible what has happened in our province today,” Blackmore said.

Who are the suspects?

Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, police identified Damian Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as suspects in the stabbing death.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was described by authorities as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson, 30, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, according to police.

What has been the response of the Canadian authorities?

The violent attacks have shocked Canadian residents and officials. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called them “shocking and heartbreaking” and said the federal government will be there for the people of the James Smith Cree Nation.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who have lost loved ones and with those who are injured. This type of violence or any type of violence has no place in our country,” the prime minister said in a statement. press conference this Monday.

Trudeau said he is monitoring the situation closely and urged everyone to follow updates from authorities.

“The priority is to keep you and your loved ones safe. So be careful. If you see something, if you have any information, call 911 to share it,” he said.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, offered his condolences to the inhabitants of the province in a tweet.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan mourns the victims and their families,” Moe wrote.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are jointly investigating the stabbings.

“We are devoting the maximum number of resources to this investigation,” Blackmore said.

Two emergency centers have been created to “provide health support” to the affected communities, the leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation said in a statement.

In response to the stabbings, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Soccer League announced increased security personnel at their game Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Roughriders play at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

“The club operates a centralized command center on match day that allows immediate connection to local emergency services and the ability to receive up-to-the-minute information when any type of emergency occurs,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

CNN’s Paula Newton and Amir Vera contributed to this report.