Second time is the charm! Ben Affleck would propose to Jennifer Lopez

“Bennifer” were caught walking together at the last Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez (52 years old) and Ben Affleck (49) are the couple of the moment. They live an idyll as we were used to each separately, with their previous partners.

Read also: Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, second chances are worth it

We invite you to read more content like this here

A few years ago, “The Bronx Diva” was seen with Alex Rodríguez. For his part, Affleck spared no signs of love for the Cuban Ana de Armas. Both grew personally and professionally, and the time when they were a couple for the first time was long gone.

However, since 2021 the rumors of his return have come together in a puzzle that today forms the postcard of his love. Recently, Jennifer Lopez expressed to People: “We are all in a very beautiful moment.”

In the interview, the American of Puerto Rican origin stated that they live “a beautiful love story” and celebrates “the fact that we have had a second chance.”

They separated 17 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez and what she thinks of marriage

“I believe that a marriage proposal is a sacred and intimate subject that should be between two people, because when you are about to commit to another person it is of great importance,” JLo told Heart FM.

The American media often ask him the same thing, especially after the breakup with the former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, with whom he was about to go to the altar.

Will Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married?

“They really trust each other and that is very valuable to both of them. They also have quite a bit in common in terms of their careers, and both have children with ex-partners, so they both understand the dynamics of each other’s lives and families. Ben’s kids really like Jen, and his kids love Ben. He is amazing with them and makes them all laugh. His children also like each other, for which they are both very grateful and happy, because I know that sometimes that can be difficult ”, confessed an anonymous source, close to the circle of actors.

“ben and jennifer they are open to getting engaged and ending up getting married. The couple’s closest friends are convinced that this will be the case, and they would not be surprised if Ben was the one to take the first step, “said the source to the portal. Entertainment Tonight.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez’s tricks to show off an incredible body

The past seen in today’s relationship

Jennifer Lopez told People the following: “We were both like, ‘Wow, we’re really happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ Now we are older, wiser, more experienced, we are at different points in our lives, we have children, and we have to be very aware of those things. We’re so protective because it’s a really beautiful time for everyone.”

What will happen between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Will they say “yes”? Is there an astrologer who dares to predict your wedding?