Second trailer for “Black Adam”: more characters and a Dwayne Johnson who takes over the character

New preview of the film starring Dwayne Johnson about one of the most powerful villains in the universe of DC Comics heroes

Dwayne Johnson was born for this and many more characters. He is a total Hollywood star and whatever he does or opens in theaters, he is guaranteed a good number of audiences because he is entertainment. However, much more is at stake in this title than just a good box office performance: Warner posed in the actor known as The Rock, almost the responsibility for the continuity of the DC movie universe as we know it or, at least, The near future. And how well he did.

Black Adam premiered new advance. It is full of content: an expansion of the heroes of the Justice Society of America, the possible villain of the saga and the return of Vila Davis with all that that means (a certain continuity and connection with the rest of the films) . In addition, it showed more scenes of The Rock as the protagonist. Without a doubt, one of the great shows (at least in expectation) for the big screen of the rest of 2022.

New poster for “Black Adam”

The second advance has several attractions. Before we mentioned more seconds on the screen of the members of the Justice Society, but also and for the first time, it presents two characters whose presence seems to be more than relevant: Amanda Waller and the villain Sabbac. Viola Davis’s Waller, is one of the stars of the suicide squad, and works alongside the Justice Society of America (Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher). On the villain side, Ishmael Gregor (aka Sabbac), played by Marwan Kenzari, made his first appearance as the character, there weren’t too many new features except for some merchandising items.

Nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world. modern”, says the official synopsis of the film.

The cast, in addition to being starred by The Rock, the members of the Justice Society of America are played by a group of great actors led by Pierce Brosnan like Dr. Fate and include Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.

Directed by the Catalan filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra With a script co-written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, this film will feature one of DC Comics’ biggest villains and a big bet for former WWE wrestler, Dwayne Johnsonafter almost a decade trying to carry out this fiction.

Introduction of the villain of “Black Adam”: Sabbac

Black Adam opens in theaters next October 20, 2022.

