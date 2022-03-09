Secondary ordinary competition, self-certification of absence of COVID symptoms is required. Ministry model

Ordinary competition for secondary school, announced with DD n. 499 of 21 April 2020 and amended by Decree no. 23 of 5 January 2022 after the simplification of the tests carried out by the Sostegni bis Decree. Written tests will start from 14 March: what you need to bring with you.

When and where to show up

The identification operations will start at 08.00 for the morning shift and at 13.30 for the afternoon shift. The morning shift is scheduled from 9:00 to 10.40 and the afternoon shift from 14:30 to 16:10.

The tests will be held in the Region for which the candidates have submitted an application to participate, in the locations identified by the Regional School Offices competent for the territory.

Competition classes not scheduled will be the subject of subsequent communications.

What to bring on the day of the test

valid identification document

fiscal Code

receipt of payment of the secretarial fee

green pass prescribed by the security protocol, adopted by the Ministry of Education Department for the education and training system Directorate-General for school personnel with Ministerial Order 21 June 2021, n. 187, published on the Ministry website, as well as the current legislation on “green certification”. Ordinary secondary school competition: access via basic green pass (vaccine or negative test). Useful info

self-declaration relating to the contingent state of health in relation to Covid.

Problems with the payment receipt. How to behave?

What it is not possible to introduce in the exam room

During the test, candidates may not introduce writing paper, notes, books, dictionaries, legal texts, publications, calculation tools, mobile phones and tools suitable for storing or transmitting data into the examination center, unless otherwise. indication of the National Commission. Candidates are also prohibited from communicating verbally or in writing, or from relating to others, except with those in charge of supervision and with the members of the examining commission. In case of violation, immediate exclusion from the competition is ordered.

