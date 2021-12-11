secret agreement worth 275 billion with China to block laws against Apple- Corriere.it

from Riccardo Lichene

In exchange, Apple would undertake to train new Chinese talents, to use more components designed in the country and to sign more partnerships with local companies.

The online newspaper The Information has published a lengthy report describing it in detail the efforts of Apple CEO Tim Cook, to establish strong relationships between your company and Chinese government officials and agencies.

Citing interviews and some internal Apple documents about Cook’s visits to China between 2008 and 2016, the report describes a $ 275 billion deal in which Apple has pledged to invest heavily in the country’s technology infrastructure and in training new Chinese talent. The five-year non-binding agreement was signed by Cook during a 2016 visit and was done in part to mitigate or prevent regulatory action by the Chinese government, which would have had significant adverse effects on Apple’s operations and business.

The Information details the nature of the Chinese government’s priorities regarding the agreement: “Apple has pledged its commitment to help Chinese manufacturers to develop more advanced manufacturing technologies and to support the training of high-quality Chinese talent. It also promised to use more components from Chinese suppliers in its devices, to sign agreements with Chinese software companies, to partner with Chinese universities, and to invest directly in Chinese technology companies. Apple has also promised to invest many billions of dollars more compared to what the company was already spending annually in China. Part of that money would be divided between the construction of new shops and research centers and the development of renewable energy projects ».

To date, Apple has honored its end of the deal benefiting from massive circumvention of limitations which would normally be imposed on foreign companies. For example, the cryptographic keys for iCloud user data for the region are controlled by Apple, despite efforts by the Chinese government to encourage or coerce foreign companies to transfer responsibility for managing that data to Chinese companies. Apple has also made a commitment to adhere to government regulations and policies Chinese by complying with requests to remove apps and content contrary to the priorities and objectives of the state.

China is one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world, but its economy and government operate under very different rules and values ​​from those that businesses face in Western democracies. Therefore, deals like this are not uncommon for foreign companies operating in China. The peculiarity of the one with Apple is its secrecy. Chinese officials have historically sought to emphasize the health of local and domestic businesses and have sometimes imposed or announced plans to impose regulations that dramatically hinder foreign companies out of a desire to ensure Chinese business success.

Foreign companies often have to strongly argue that their success will be shared with local companies to avoid limitations. Apple performed better in China compared to most American tech companies, and the report argues that this is largely due to Cook’s lobbying, deals and relationships. Indeed, its strength in this area has been so crucial to Apple’s global success that some members of the Cupertino leadership are concerned about the company’s future success when Cook steps down.

If former Apple CEO Steve Jobs is best remembered for pioneering and effectively popularizing new product categories, Cook may be best remembered for transforming Apple into a more advanced, efficient and profitable global company than ever. Cook was also the lead architect of Apple’s current product supply chain, which is deeply rooted in China. The Information notes that China accounts for 19% of Apple’s total sales, up four percentage points from a year ago. He also cites data from Counterpoint Research, which claims Apple has recently become China’s largest smartphone brand.